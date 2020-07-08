Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, July 8

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Here are all the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

A Rochester man was killed in what police say is the city’s 18th homicide of this year.

According to the Rochester Police Department, 23-year-old Jonathan Disdier was shot in the upper body and died at the scene on Clifford Avenue near the Manitou Street and Coleman Terrace intersection.

There are now 276 reported COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, up by three from last official count Monday. This comes after four straight days of zero new virus deaths in Monroe County.

Officials report there have been 3,814 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 25 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Three more states have been added to the coronavirus travel advisory. This requires travelers from these states to self-quarantine for two weeks once they arrive back in New York State.

Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza said the health department is tracking people coming in from other states as best they can. He said they’ve seen a number of positive cases from travelers.

U.S. Attorney James Kennedy announced Tuesday that four people face federal charges in connection to the violence in the aftermath of a Black Lives Matter protest in downtown Rochester on May 30.

The charges stem from the burning of Rochester police vehicles during the protests

City of Rochester officials announced Tuesday an effort to create an online database of police department disciplinary records in response to repeal of Section 50-a of New York State Civil Service Law.

50-a of the Civil Rights law shields police personnel records to the public. However in early June, the New York State Senate repealed 50-a along with passing another bill which requires the New York State Police to wear body cameras.

With temperatures remaining above 90 for the next couple days, the City of Rochester has declared a cool sweep heat emergency. That means pools and splash parks will be open for extended ours.

Six spray parks are open in the city along with three pools.

Rochester logged its sixth 90 degree day of the year yesterday and its third consecutive 90 degree day as well officially marking the start of a heat wave. For what it’s worth, and for some perspective, six 90 degree days were logged for all of 2019. This year will obviously be a lot different, as the heat wave presently underway has only just begun with the worst of still likely yet to come.

Expect temperatures today to top out in the lower 90s with the heat index climbing into the middle 90s this afternoon. There’s a slightly better chance for a shower or pop up thunderstorm in areas south and east of Rochester into places like the Bristol Hills and Finger Lakes. This is due to a weak disturbance in the mid to upper levels of the atmosphere tracking just to the north of Lake Ontario in conjunction with a focus mechanism provided by lake breeze boundaries across the region.

Heat Advisories are up through Friday as the pinnacle of this heat wave arrives. We still believe that the forecast is on track for the pinnacle of this heat wave to take place Thursday and Friday with model projections suggesting 100 degree heat index values by Friday afternoon.