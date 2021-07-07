Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, July 7

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated after a group of unidentified people attacked his private residence, the country’s interim prime minister said in a statement Wednesday.

First Lady Martine Moïse is hospitalized following the attack late Tuesday, interim Premier Claude Joseph said.

Joseph condemned what he called a “hateful, inhumane and barbaric act,” adding that Haiti’s National Police and other authorities had the situation in the Caribbean country under control.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a disaster emergency on gun violence for the state of New York Tuesday, a first-of-its-kind disaster emergency for the country.

“We have to get illegal guns off the streets and we have to get illegal guns out of the hands of people and we have to rebuild the community,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Treat it like a public health issue. We know how to deal with an epidemic and what we want to say is, we want to treat gun violence like we did with COVID.”

According to the governor, immediate efforts of the disaster emergency to quell the ongoing gun violence statewide will focus on the following seven key areas.

United States Attorney James Kennedy, Jr. will hold a news conference on Wednesday to unveil federal efforts to address the recent increase in gun violence in Rochester.

Last week, the United States Attorney’s Office of Western District of New York met with Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley and Chief of Rochester Police Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan to discuss the use of federal resources to combat “violence, gun crimes, and homicides.”

President Joe Biden said Tuesday that damage to U.S. businesses in the biggest ransomware attack on record appears minimal, though information remained incomplete. The company whose software was exploited said fewer than 1,500 businesses worldwide appeared compromised but cybersecurity experts caution that the incident isn’t over.

Also Tuesday, a security researcher who chatted online with representatives of the Russia-linked REvil gang behind the attack said they claimed to have stolen data from hundreds of companies, but offered no evidence.

The Rochester Red Wings will bring back Pride Night on Wednesday.

The event is designed to show support for those in the LGBTQ Plus community. The Red Wings will take on the Buffalo Bisons.

“We just can’t wait to welcome all of our friends from the LGBTQ community as well as everybody in our community,” Red Wings General Manager Dan Mason said.

In our family first segment we’re talking about kids and anxiety. According to doctors, if left untreated it can lead to other issues including depression and substance abuse.

The Biden administration plans to require airlines to refund checked baggage fees if the bags get seriously delayed.

The proposal would also require refunds for fees on extras such as internet access if the airline fails to provide the service during the flight.

An administration official said the U. S. Department of Transportation will issue the proposal in the next several days, and it could take effect by next summer.

It’s was a busy Tuesday across WNY as showers and thunderstorms raced through the area. Damage reports from Batavia to Irondequoit showcase strong straight-line winds.

A frontal boundary bisecting the area will result in a cooler Wednesday in the Rochester area with highs in the 70s expected. South of Rochester, 80s are likely again with only a slight risk of a shower or storm. A more robust setup takes over late Wednesday night and into Thursday between an approaching trough to our west and the remnants of Elsa passing to our southeast. Widespread showers and storms appear likely Thursday, some of which will be capable of producing heavy rain.

High resolution models tonight suggest at least some risk for flooding in small corridors of training thunderstorms. The atmosphere Thursday is loaded with moisture and the profile appears supportive of efficient rain-makers. Showers will taper into Friday and our weekend appears to be a good one!