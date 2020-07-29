Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, July 29

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are all the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

A big development for a former film powerhouse in Rochester.

Eastman Kodak Company officials, along with Washington D.C. leaders, announced an agreement for a $765 million federal loan to support the launch of Kodak Pharmaceuticals — a new arm of the company that poses to transform the business into an industry leader in prescription drug manufacturing.

A 50-year-old woman from Connecticut has died from injuries sustained in a car accident Tuesday afternoon in Gates.

The woman was driving on Elmgrove Road when she crossed into the northbound lane and hit another vehicle head on.

A Schuyler County man has been indicted by a Livingston County Grand Jury in connection to a stabbing back in June.

24-year-old Gregory Cunningham is now facing attempted murder charges. He is accused of stabbing a 34-year-old woman inside of a Walmart in Geneseo. According to police, the attack was unprovoked. If convicted, Cunningham would face anywhere from five to 25 years in prison.

Local school districts are putting finishing touches on reopening plans to submit to the state by Friday. Kathleen Graupman, the president of the Monroe County Superintendents Council, said juggling reopening requirements in a short period of time and trying to come up with a plan that’s best for everyone involved hasn’t been easy.

Graupman, who is also the superintendent in the Greece district, said each district is coming up with a plan based on their individual needs and resource

Like with many other colleges in our area, the clock is ticking on a return to school for the Rochester Institute of Technology.

And when school is back in session at RIT, they’ll look beneath their residence halls to try stopping COVID in its tracks.

While the day will start off on the quiet side with nothing more than an increase in clouds and a stray shower, by afternoon, some will see a thunderstorm popping.

An increasingly unstable airmass will help support thunderstorms, a few of which could be strong.

The overall setup for severe weather isn’t particularly overwhelming, but we’ll again see a setup where the ingredients are perhaps borderline favorable for strong winds and small hail. Given yesterday’s Orleans county flooding, the notion of additional heavy rain may end up being the bigger headline out of this activity. By evening, the severe weather risk winds down with only a few showers and rumble of thunder leftover into Thursday.