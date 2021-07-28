Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, July 28

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

Simone Biles will not defend her Olympic title.

The American gymnastics superstar withdrew from Thursday’s all-around competition to focus on her mental well-being.

USA Gymnastics said in a statement on Wednesday that the 24-year-old is opting to not compete. The decision comes a day after Biles removed herself from the team final following one rotation because she felt she wasn’t mentally ready.

A Rochester teenager has been hospitalized following a shooting on the southside of Rochester on Tuesday.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to Dr. Samuel McCree Way around 10:38 p.m. for the report of a person shot. Upon arrival, they found a 17-year-old boy who had been shot at least once in the lower body.

Rochester police were called to a shooting at the Carter Street R-Center Tuesday.

Police say at least one gunshot was fired at the building around 4:13 p.m. There were people inside and outside at the time of the shooting. The building went into lockdown until police declared the scene safe. Bullet holes are visible in cell phone video shared with News 8 from inside the building. No one was injured.

A Stop the Violence March and Community Forum will be held Wednesday in Webster.

This is a collaborative event between the towns of Irondequoit, Penfield & Webster and Uniting & Healing Through Hope Of Monroe County.

The March and Community Forum will take place at North Ponds Park, 750 Holt Road. Public assembly for this event will start at 5:30 p.m. The March will start at this location at 6:15 p.m. and end at that location followed by the community forum.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says fully vaccinated Americans who live in areas with “substantial and high” transmission should wear masks in indoor public spaces in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said they had reviewed new data in recent days that showed fully vaccinated individuals could spread the delta variant more easily than previous versions of COVID-19.

“This new science is worrisome and unfortunately warrants an update to our recommendations,” she said on a conference call with reporters.

MORE | Bello: New mask mandate not being considered for Monroe County at this time

A Walworth Town Board Member has been arrested after police received information about the possible sexual abuse of a child.

According to New York State Police, Cody Phillips, 39, was charged with course of sexual conduct against a child and endangering the welfare of a child.

“It is alleged that Phillips subjected the child to multiple instances of sexual contact over the course of several years,” police said in a statement.

Four U.S. Capitol police officers who tried to hold back rioters as members of Congress fled to safe rooms offered emotional testimony before lawmakers Tuesday, with both the officers and representatives sometimes fighting back tears.

The officers called on the House Select Committee to uncover the truth of what happened on Jan. 6, when a mob of former President Donald Trump’s supporters and anti-government extremists stormed the Capitol amid the certification of the Electoral College vote in favor of President Joe Biden.

“I was grabbed, beaten, tased, all while being called a traitor to my country,” Capitol Police Officer Michael Fanone said.

The most highly anticipated Buffalo Bills season in more than 25 years kicks off Wednesday when the team opens training camp at Highmark Stadium.How to win Bills season tickets for $7

News 4’s Josh Reed and Heather Prusak are joined by WROC’s Thad Brown, WGR 550’s Sal Capaccio and Syracuse.com’s Matt Parrino to discuss how the Bills can get to the next level, camp battles to watch, breakthrough players and more.

In our Family First segment this morning: Pediatricians say they are seeing a troubling trend during the pandemic. They say more children are being diagnosed with severe cases of type 2 diabetes.

Partly cloudy skies emerge Wednesday with high temperatures in the middle 70s. Our next system spreads scattered showers and thunderstorms into the area later Thursday. Highs in the 80s Thursday might be the last time we see 80 degrees for awhile.

THE WEEKEND: Signs are emerging that high pressure remains in control through Saturday. Temperatures should recover a bit, up into the middle 70s. The next storm system arrives as a front sometime overnight into Sunday. We do expect this frontal passage, but the strength and significance of this front is in question. What we do know is that temperatures remain below average through the first few days of August.