ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

The Massachusetts man accused of shooting and killing Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz is set to appear in court Wednesday.

Kelvin Vickers, 21, is suspected of approaching the patrol vehicle of Officer Mazurkiewicz and Officer Sino Seng on Bauman Street before firing 17 rounds at the officers from 10 to 15 feet away.

He is charged with second-degree murder, attempted murder in the second degree, and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon among others.

Vickers is currently being held in Monroe County Jail with no option of bail.

Officer Mazurkiewicz was pronounced dead on scene, and his partner, Officer Sino Seng is recovering after being shot once in the lower body. Investigators say Mazuerkiewicz was sitting in the driver’s seat during the shooting. Police say Seng got out of the vehicle and returned fire, but Vickers was not hit.

“Every day, the men and women of this department leave their home, not knowing if they will return home at the end of their shift,” Chief Smith said during a Friday morning press conference with tears in his eyes.

Vickers was found hiding inside a vacant building near the shooting location and arrested.

On Tuesday, Governor Kathy Hochul offered her condolences after the death of Officer Mazurkiewicz at a conference with police chiefs across the state.

“As the chiefs, I know it’s something you also feel deeply when you lose one of your own,” Hochul said. “I’ve been to far too many funerals of police officers across the state and I will always continue to call out, reject the violence. Those of you who are willing to sacrifice your lives to keep us safe — deserve respect, deserve our support, our vocal support and that the era of denigrating our police has to be over.”

The governor is planning on attending Officer Mazurkiewicz’s funeral on Monday. Details of the service along with calling hours in Fairport were released by police officials Monday.

Officials do ask the public not to attend the event, however, it will be televised on News 8 WROC.

According to court documents, Vicker’s appearance Wednesday is scheduled to be a preliminary hearing and is set to begin at 11 a.m.

With the City of Rochester at 44 homicides to date, law enforcement officials, faith and community leaders, and residents alike joined together Tuesday to speak out and create an action plan with the help of a local organization.

The organization, Uniting and Healing Through Hope of Monroe County, organized the gathering at the Tops Market on Upper Falls Boulevard, demanding a stop to the violence and calling for more than just talk.

Leaders said there needs to be more real action, with many offering some solutions and plans for what that action could look like.

One faith leader described this moment in the city as deep and heavy, saying the entire community is in a state of feeling numb.

The Salvation Army urged those looking to get involved to help by volunteering. Other leaders spread a message that each person, regardless of background, profession, or age, could help by putting their love and positivity into their own respective spheres of influence — that is, work on positively affecting whoever they see regularly.

At one point, Rochester Police Officer Moses Robinson became incredibly emotional when talking about not only having to lay his brother in blue to rest, but for all the others in the community who had to do the same for the loved ones they lost due to gun violence.

“The planning that is taking place right now over those people who are going to be buried,” officer Robinson said. “How much more can we take? I’m sorry, but I’m feeling this. And we’re striving to do the best we can, but we need help and we need help from the community.”

City Council Member Mercedes Vazquez Simmons translated for her mother, Elaine, who spoke to the community in Spanish. Elaine has been a resident here since 1964 and is a civil rights activist.

Elaine says that the key to enacting change is through bravery by supporting each other.

“She’s asking the people of this community to not be fearful of what’s happening. This is the time to stand up to our community, this is the time that we should unite, we should put all of our political agendas to the side. We have to put our political divisions aside and unite. We are losing a generation of children to senseless violence,” Simmons summarized as the translation.

This August, there are several communities and family-oriented events planned to help stop the violence.

Uniting and Healing Through Hope of Monroe County will host “It’s a Family Affair” on August 13 and 14 at Highland Bowl. There will be a talent contest with up to $30,000 in cash as well as other prizes.

The August 13 event will run from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and the August 14 event from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

On Sunday, July 31, there will also be a church service from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. There will be resource and food vendors, a battle of the bands, music from all genres, a modeling and fashion show, dance, step, poetry, spoken word and more.

Those wishing to participate in a talent contest can register at unitingthroughhope.com. It’s $25 to enter for a solo act and $50 for a group one. Volunteers are still needed to staff the event.

A Hilton mom is recovering after being the victim of a carjacking in Parma on Friday. The incident resulted in a hospital visit for Anne Pelitera after losing her car, most of her belongings inside, as well as gaining an added sense of fear.

While on her way to pick up her 8-month-old daughter Pelitera stopped into the Ridge Nickleback to return a bag of bottles and cans with her 16-year-old son.

She said her son went into the store while she stayed back.

“I saw one man come toward my car from just out of nowhere and I just felt off about him. I walked back to the front of my car to get into my seat and he just jumped right in my seat and I just jumped right at him,” Pelitera said.

Once Pelitera realized her car was being stolen, she began to fight back at the individual.

“He was fighting me, swearing at me, we were hitting each other. He was struggling trying to get the car into drive and when he finally did, I was still holding on fighting him when he was driving my car,” Pelitera said.

Pelitera held on as long as she could and when she finally let go, another man ran out of the building, got in the passenger seat and sped off.

Allyson Tribotte is a manager at the bottle and can redemption center. When she heard the commotion, she said she ran outside.

“She was up here crying, so I ran to her. I thought she was hurt,” Tribotte said.

Tribotte said one of the men had come into the store to distract everyone inside while his partner stayed outside to steal the car.

“It’s not like we had an empty parking lot of people. There were three or four cars here. Like who does this in broad daylight with a bunch of people around?” Tribotte said.

As for Anne Pelitera, she ended up checking out fine and was able to go home that night. She said she is thankful that neither of her kids were in the car at the time.

“If the kids were in the car, I would have fought until I basically died to be honest. And I just realized nobody’s in the car, stuff can be replaced,” Pelitera said.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the stolen vehicle was later spotted by a Greece Police Officer. After a failed attempt to stop the car, a pursuit ensued, ending in the area of Lorimer Street and Durkin Alley where police say the car crashed into a utility pole. The driver of the vehicle escaped but the passenger who police have identified as Luis Ocasio, 30 was taken into custody. Police said the arrest of the man driving is forthcoming, which is something Pelitera said she’s worried about.

“I just pray that it doesn’t happen to somebody else.” Pelitera said, “The violence is just it’s a lot right now and it’s everywhere.”

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Officer, prior to this incident, the two males were involved in a roll-over motor vehicle accident further down West Ridge Road which witnesses claim occurred in the front yard of a family home with kids outside.

Ocasio has been charged with three counts of robbery in the second degree and was remanded to the Monroe County Jail by a Parma Town Justice.

Pelitera’s family has started a GoFundMe page to help her get back on her feet and replace some of the stolen items.

A Fairport family is searching for their service dog that disappeared hours after arriving home for the very first time.

Margot Lazarus suffers from Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, which is a genetic disorder that affects the connective tissue.

“Basically, all your joints are loose,” Lazarus said. “It affects the cartilage, so I get injured very easily and often I’ll have more than one injury at the same time.”

To make her life easier, she and her family arranged to get a service dog. During their search, they found Merlin, a miniature Australian Shepherd.

They waited ten months for his arrival, only for Merlin to disappear within days.

“Saturday morning when I woke up, I went to let him outside in our back yard, which has a fence,” she said. “And after not very long, like 10 to 15 minutes, he had gone through or over the fence.”

Since then, Lazarus and her family have taken to social media for help, and the community has been responsive.

“One group, Rescue Treasures, put up a hundred flyers around town, and all these cages that if the dog goes in it, it’ll shut behind him,” Lazarus said. “They all have cameras on them, so they’ll know.”

The family has received two to three calls a day from local residents who believe they may have encountered the lost dog.

Her father, Gary Lazarus, warns that if you happen to see Merlin, contact the family instead of engaging with him, as he’s skittish.

“Give us as exact coordinates as possible,” he said. “The street, the address of the house [that] either you’re at, or where you saw the dog at, and the direction it’s running in.”

The Lazarus family says they appreciate everyone’s help during this time. Mr. Lazarus says if you believe you may have seen Merlin in your area, give this number a call: 315-877-1739.

Today will feature sunshine with winds out of the south, which despite growing clouds should help us push further into the 80s. Some isolated showers are possible late in the evening Wednesday.