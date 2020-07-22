Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, July 22

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on a conference call with media Tuesday 10 more states were added to the coronavirus travel advisory, which requires incoming travelers from these states to self-quarantine for two weeks upon arrival.

The new states are Alaska, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, Virginia, and Washington, making 31 states total after Minnesota was removed from the list.

Local colleges are working to accommodate students who are coming from out of state.

SUNY Brockport’s Dave Mihalyov said the school has about 50 students living on campus from states on the advisory list. The college is giving the students the choice of quarantining on campus or elsewhere in the state.

Ontario County health officials said they’re looking into other options to get businesses to comply with COVID-19 laws. While they said their case numbers are still low, they don’t want people to let their guard down.

Mary Beer is the Ontario County Public Health Director. She said since our region entered phase four, cases in Ontario County have increased from 1-2 to 3-4 per day. Beer said recently, new cases of COVID-19 have been younger people.

A second round of stimulus payments to Americans will be part of the next COVID-19 relief package Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday, but negotiations around a second COVID-19 bill are far from over.

“Speaking of building on what worked in the CARES Act, we want another round of direct payments,” McConnell said. “Direct payments to help American families keep driving our national comeback.”

An emergency order put into place last week by Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren, which prohibits nighttime gatherings in an effort to reduce gun violence, remains in effect for at least five more days, according to city officials Tuesday.

The emergency order prohibits public gatherings of five or more people between the hours of 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. and indoor gatherings of 10 or more unrelated individuals from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m. unless the location is licensed under the state’s alcohol beverage and control law.

Everardo Donoteo-Reyes, 29 of Mexico and previously known locally as “Alberto” Reyes, was sentenced Tuesday to 30 months in prison after he was convicted of possession of a counterfeit social security card and alien registration card, and illegal re-entry after deportation.

Reyes was previously arrested in September 2016 and was deported with orders that he could not re-enter without permission.

Cable costs for Spectrum customers will rise in August. Charter Spectrum will raise rates on August 5.

Customers will see an extra charge of between $1 and $3 on their month bills depending on their subscription plan. There will be no changes in prices for internet, mobile or voice services.

The Rochester Monroe Complete County Committee will hold a press conference on Wednesday to share updates on census efforts and steps community members are taking to encourage greater participation.

According to a release, the press conference theme is ‘ROC Rally to Complete Count,’ and “will reflect the current movement for racial equity in our community and will address why completing the questionnaire is a direct action to strengthen Black and Brown communities in Rochester,” the statement reads.

Showers will make their way into Western New York by midday with a rogue rumble of thunder. As these showers head east and the sky yields a break or two of sun, destabilization of the atmosphere takes place allowing for additional thunderstorms to erupt primarily south and east of Rochester.

Today’s different kind of day is brought to you by a warm front. It’s unlikely today’s thunderstorms will all be severe, but a few stronger or even thunderstorms cannot be ruled primarily into the Finger Lakes. Partial sunshine into the afternoon helps destabilize the air, and borderline sufficient shear could help pop a few more strong to even marginally severe storms. The time frame to watch for some of these stronger storms would be between 3 and 7 p.m. The main threat from any thunderstorm that does grow to strong or severe limits would come from strong and damaging straight line winds and localized torrential rain.

Leftover rain and rumbles Thursday give way to cooler air and a quieter end to the week. It does look like heat builds back in for the weekend with another shot at 90 degrees by Sunday.