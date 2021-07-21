Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, July 21

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren and her husband, Timothy Granison, are facing new charges after an indictment was unsealed Friday, officials from the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office announced.

They are each charged with criminal possession of a firearm, a Class E felony, along with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, a Class A misdemeanor and two counts of failure to lock/secure firearms in a dwelling — a misdemeanor in violation of the Rochester City Code.

Warren and Granison are scheduled to be arraigned on new charges at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Seth Larson, the man accused of murdering Lisa Shuler, is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday.

The Irondequoit man was arrested in May and charged with murder in connection to the death of his 37-year-old girlfriend Lisa Shuler. Shuler was found dead and in a “dismembered state” outside a Culver Road home.

Larson was located in Lewis County, West Virginia after a week-long search by police.

While people across the U.S. continue to get vaccinated against COVID-19, some parents are worried about the effects of the vaccine on themselves and their children.

According to a survey done by Sykes, a business process outsourcing provider, 50% of parents believe the vaccine is effective against the coronavirus, but more than half were still reluctant to have their children get it.

Niagara County is under a State of Emergency following Tuesday’s severe weather. A travel ban is also in effect until further notice with the exception of emergencies.

Neighborhoods across Lockport are now dealing with the damage the flooding has caused, with residents out working together to clear road drains of debris to help keep the water levels low.

Former Monroe County Supreme Court Justice Matthew Rosenbaum is accused of rape and forcing a female assistant to performing oral sex on him in his office multiple times over several years, a federal lawsuit says.

According to the lawsuit, the woman, who was a secretary to Rosenbaum from 2005 through 2019 was “compelled” to “perform fellatio” upon Rosenbaum approximately once per month beginning in 2005.

Former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino visited Rochester on Tuesday to outline his plan to run for Governor. This is Astorino’s second bid for the Republican nomination.

On Monday, August 9, the Canadian government plans to start allowing fully vaccinated American citizens and Canadians living in the states, to enter the country for non-essential travel.

Officials say travelers must use ArriveCAN to submit travel information, and if they are eligible to enter, travelers will not be required to quarantine.

Rochester’s own Genesee Brewery received eight new storage tanks Tuesday for the premium malt-based drink, Seagram’s Escapes.

These new stainless steel tanks replace four tanks that are decades old. Each individual tank holds up to an equivalent of 28,000 cases of Seagram’s Escapes malt base. Genesee Brewery says the addition is good news, as the flavored malt beverages bring in a good amount of business.

Giannis Antetokounmpo ended one of the greatest NBA Finals ever with 50 points — and a championship Milwaukee waited 50 years to win again.

Antetokounmpo had 50 points, 14 rebounds and five blocked shots as the Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns 105-98 on Tuesday night to win the series 4-2.

The severe weather threat for the viewing area has come to an end tonight. Thunderstorms continue to dive southward into remnant unstable air, but our environment has been worked over by earlier storms. Keep in mind that just because the severe weather is gone doesn’t mean the rain leaves us. Scattered showers, perhaps even a rumble of thunder will linger into the overnight with a few passing showers even into morning. As the cold front continues southward and lift from the upper level energy kicks away, rain will fade into our Wednesday afternoon. Heck, there might even be a hint of sunshine into the latter part of the day.

Wildfire smoke continues to be thick across the area, less noticeable because it’s now dark. Make no mistake, though. It’s still there. Thick haze will still be there early in the morning, but as this system departs it will take most of the smoke with it. Smoke levels will drop dramatically from early Wednesday to late Wednesday as we expect a big improvement in air quality (and clarity).

Temperatures Wednesday stay in the 70s, a trend that should continue for the remainder of the workweek. Thursday looks great with sunshine and middle 70s. We’re partly cloudy Friday with similar temperatures and only a slight chance of a passing shower. For now, Saturday looks like the drier of the two weekend days before rain and storms return Saturday night and into Sunday. Plan accordingly.