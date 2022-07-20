ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

A person is dead and two others are injured following a triple shooting near the area of North Clinton Avenue and Rauber Street early Wednesday morning.

According to police, two people in their 20s were hospitalized and a 19-year-old was killed. One of the two people who survived is suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Authorities were led to the area of N. Clinton Avenue and Rauber Street around 12:40 a.m. after hearing shots fired. They arrived to find a chaotic scene of several people crowding the street.

“Couldn’t even tell you how many people were down here trying to make things difficult for us we’re here to help and secure the scene it’s understandable that family and friends they’re concerned for loved ones,” Rochester Police Captain Adam Radens said. “We understand that but we’re here to secure the scene and give this investigation the best chance possible “

Officials say the two roadways will be blocked off from traffic until the early morning hours.

There are no suspects in custody at this time. An investigation is currently underway.

An occupied home was damaged and another property struck by gunfire in two separate instances in Rochester Tuesday.

Officials say both homes were occupied at the time of the shootings. One residence was struck by gunfire on Clifford Avenue around 3:25 p.m. and one on North Clinton Avenue several hours later.

Clifford Avenue

Authorities responded to the 700 block of Clifford Avenue for the report of shots fired into a house. Upon arriving, officers located evidence of shots fired after learning that a home was damaged.

A 42-year-old, a 39-year-old and a 19-year-old were all inside the home at the time it was struck, according to investigators. None of the occupants, all city residents, were injured.

North Clinton Avenue

A Rochester police patrol officer driving in the area of North Clinton Avenue and Rauber Street was alarmed after hearing multiple shots fired in their vicinity. A large group of people began dispersing as a result of the gunfire, which officials say occurred around 9:50 p.m.

Once securing the scene, officers located evidence that a home on the 700 block of North Clinton Avenue was hit by the gunfire. Inside were four males and one female, none of which were injured.

Police say there are no suspects in custody in relation to either shooting.

Additionally, investigators are working to determine if the shooting on North Clinton Avenue is connected to the fatal shooting that occurred in the same area two hours later.

A Rochester police officer is on paid suspension following an incident Monday involving an employee of Monroe Ambulance at Strong Memorial Hospital.

On July 11, it’s alleged the Monroe Ambulance employee bumped their door against the officer’s patrol car. The officer then detained the employee while she was tending to a patient.

On Thursday, police chief David Smith was made aware of the situation and then conducted an internal investigation. Monroe Ambulance said the employee sought medical attention for minor injuries after the incident.

On Monday, the organization Save Rochester said the ambulance employee — whom they identified as EMT Lekia Smith — secured a lawyer and wants the RPD officer fired.

Attorney Elliot Shield confirmed that Smith intends to file a notice of claim, intending to sue the City of Rochester and the officer involved. Additionally, Smith has filed a complaint with the Police Accountability Board, Shield said.

Monroe Ambulance said the safety of their crew and their patients are of the utmost importance. They felt video footage of the incident shows the safety of both the employee and the patient jeopardized by the actions of the officer — and their employee showed sound decision-making by prioritizing the care of her patient. They also said the actions of the officer do not represent the values of the RPD.

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans shared a similar thought in a statement, saying he expects more from city employees and especially from a police officer. Evans said he looks forward to the outcome of the investigation.

The Police Locust Club Monday called the suspension ‘perplexing,’ saying the incident reached a ‘mutually acceptable resolution’. They said the actions of Chief Smith lead them to believe the investigator’s actions have already been determined.

Save Rochester put out a statement in response, calling the Locust Club statement “egregiously misleading and wholly treacherous.” Save Rochester said Smith has suffered long-lasting mental, physical and emotional trauma. She wants to see more from the RPD.

A burning vehicle caused significant damage to a home on Weyl Street overnight after spreading to the exterior of the property Wednesday.

According to officials, fire crews arrived at 36 Weyl Street around 2:50 a.m. for the report of a house fire. Once at the location, they noticed a burning vehicle that was parked next to the residence.

Flames from the vehicle fire managed to spread to the exterior of the home and into the second floor. Crews quickly stretched water lines into the structure whilst battling high heat and hoarding conditions, and were able to place the blaze under control in approximately 20 minutes.

Authorities say no one was found inside the residence. The home, however, suffered significant smoke and water damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Rochester police is attempting to determine if the fire is connected to a spree of overnight violence in the nearby area.

The mystery surrounding a woman in the Town of Greece — who has been missing for more than a week — continues.

46-year-old Keri Heine was last seen leaving her home on Armstrong Road in Greece in the early morning hours of July 10. Police say she was driving a 2017 blue Toyota Corolla with New York plates JKK-1273.

Heine’s daughter, Jessica Kaminsky, tells News 8 she was with her mom on Saturday, July 9, for her brother’s graduation party. Jessica left the party around 5:00 p.m. to head back to Philadelphia where she lives and texted her mom Sunday, but she never got a text back.

Kaminsky says she initially thought her mom was too busy to return a message, but then got concerned when others started reaching out.

“I got a message over Facebook on Monday from one of her co-workers saying ‘You know, we haven’t heard from her — she was supposed to be at work on Sunday morning and Monday morning. We haven’t heard from her. Can you try to contact her?’” Jessica says.

“So I tried to call her phone. It went right to voicemail. I called my brother. He said that he hadn’t seen her and then I called my dad,” Kaminsky said. “He said he hadn’t heard from her or anything. And so my dad […] he lives in Buffalo, he immediately went to Rochester and filed a police report.”

Kaminsky said during her brother’s graduation party, nothing seemed troubling or strange about her mom there. They discussed some typical day-to-day issues, but nothing major, nor anything that stands out. In fact, Kaminsky says it’s been an exciting time for the family with her brother’s graduation and her mom helping her to plan Kaminsky’s wedding in September.

Kaminsky describes her mom as someone who will always put others before herself; a trait which makes her an incredible mother and a great nurse.

“She is one of the most caring people that I have ever met,” Kaminsky said. “And it’s not just family and friends, it’s everybody, you know. She’s a nurse. She cared so deeply for her patients.”

Greece Police are now asking for the public’s help in trying to pinpoint the time Heine left her house. Police are asking residents and business owners in the area of Armstrong Road, Denise Road or Latta Road to check their video surveillance or security systems for signs of Keri’s car. She is believed to have departed in the 4:00 a.m. to 4:45 a.m. window.

Heat is our headline today with heat advisories in effect for most of the region through 8 p.m. tonight.