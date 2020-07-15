Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, July 15

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

Webster police announced an arrest Tuesday more than three weeks after a hit-and-run left one woman dead and sent three of her family members to the hospital.

Chief Rieger said Ward was arrested Tuesday morning without incident in Perinton. The chief says Ward was arraigned Tuesday afternoon and is being held on $25,000 cash bail or $100,000 bond. Ward is scheduled to return to Webster Town Court for a preliminary hearing Friday at noon. Officials say there is the possibility of this case being moved to a grand jury.

A staff member of the Harley School’s Summer Day Camp tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday.

According to the school, the staff member was non-symptomatic. In a statement, school officials said the individual was following proper PPE protocols while interacting with campers. The parents of the three campers who were taught by the individual have been notified, according to the school.

The border between the United States and Canada will stay closed for another 30 days, sources tell Canada’s CTV News.

CTV says the border will stay closed to non-essential travel until August 21. The travel ban has been extended every month since it was first enacted in March.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday the launch of an emergency rental assistance program that officials say will help keep low-income families throughout New York in their homes.

According to the governor’s office, the program is designed to reach those individuals and families with the greatest need, and will provide direct aid for tenants who lost income due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing juvenile.

Officials say 12-year-old Jakarah Lopez-Moore was last seen leaving her residence in Chili around 6 p.m. Monday and she has not been seen or heard from since.

The Strong National Museum of Play is launching a new program to help children who have missed social and emotional learning opportunities that come from school, camps and other activities.

The museum teamed up with Generation Two — an organization who promotes social and emotional strength for all children — to build a program that brings support to the children and parents as they stay home and practice social distancing.

Today may very well be considered by many as one of those “top 10” summer days. It will be perfect for spending time poolside or lakeside. That said, it will be a lot warmer than yesterday. Highs will be in the upper 80s (Yesterday we hit 82°). I’m expecting full sunshine, and not a drop of rain, which for those who like and are familiar with weather folklore, would be significant, as today is Saint Swithun’s Day!

For the record, since 1926, the longest stretch with absolutely no measurable rainfall on the books: 25 days. Close…but…no cigar. But it is a fun bit of weather folklore that dates back to Medieval Britain.

Back to business: Much of the Thursday will remain dry, but storms will be lurking off to our west. These storms could affect the area later into the day and into Thursday night. The energy kicking these storms off is rather potent, so there appears to be at least some risk for severe storms with this round. Timing will play a critical role in this potential as a faster arrival (afternoon timing) would justify a higher severe weather risk. If storms slow down (overnight timing), the risk drops substantially. Right now, all indications suggest the main threat with these thunderstorms would come from torrential rain along with strong and gusty winds.

There will still be a few storms around Friday, but the story by that point will be the return of the heat. We’re flirting with 90 degrees by Friday and will likely be into the lower 90s through the weekend. By definition, a heat wave is at least 3 consecutive days with highs of at least 90 degrees. With that in mind, it’s quite possible we’ll achieve that and be dealing with the second heat wave in a month.