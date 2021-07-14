Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, July 14

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, July 14, 2021.

A man has been killed after shooting on Karnes Street on the westside of the City of Rochester.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the area around 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday for the report of a person shot. Upon arrival, they found a man in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Senate Democrats say they have reached a budget agreement envisioning spending an enormous $3.5 trillion over the coming decade, paving the way for their drive to pour federal resources into climate change, health care and family service programs sought by President Joe Biden.

The accord announced Tuesday night marks a major step in the party’s push to meet Biden’s goal of bolstering an economy that was ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic and setting it on course for long-term growth — and includes a Medicare expansion of vision, hearing and dental benefits for older Americans, a goal of progressives.

They are two tiny Caribbean states whose intractable problems have vexed U.S. presidents for decades. Now, Haiti and Cuba are suddenly posing a growing challenge for President Joe Biden that could have political ramifications for him in the battleground state of Florida.

Cuban demonstrators have taken to the country’s streets in recent days to lash out at the communist government and protest food shortages and high prices amid the coronavirus pandemic

Wildfires that torched homes and forced thousands to evacuate burned across 10 parched Western states on Tuesday, and the largest, in Oregon, threatened California’s power supply.

Nearly 60 wildfires tore through bone-dry timber and brush from Alaska to Wyoming, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. Arizona, Idaho and Montana accounted for more than half of the large active fires.

Storms crossing the Rochester region blew through Ontario Beach Park Tuesday evening, dousing reporter Christian Garzone during the News 8 at 6 broadcast.

The storm left more than 3,500 homes and businesses across Monroe, Livingston, and Wayne Counties without power around 9:00 p.m.

Rochester firefighters say five children and an adult were hospitalized Tuesday, when a car drove into the living room of a home on Thomas Street.

Firefighters say the children ages 2 to 13 were playing in the living room at the time. According to Rochester police, their injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

Rochester police officials say a woman was injured after a vehicle was struck by gunfire Tuesday afternoon on the city’s northeast side.

Authorities say officers responded to the area of Sigel Street, near Bay Street, for the report of gunshots fired around 1 p.m.

Once on scene, officers located evidence indicating at least one gunshot was fired, police say.

The City of Rochester is launching Rochester Community Power, a Community Choice Aggregation program that aims to move the city’s energy supply toward renewable energy.

From electric charging stations to clean energy programs for residents, the city of Rochester is trying to move toward renewable energy.

In our Family First Segment, is your house organized or filled with clutter? Experts say decluttering your home may declutter your mind, too!

As five dozen All-Stars sat outside Coors Field ahead of the All-Star Game, they looked forward to the Greatest Sho on Earth.

Shohei Ohtani is the starriest of them all, the center of attention for players and fans like no one before at baseball’s midsummer classic.

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will remain possible Wednesday, especially during the first half of the day. Thankfully, these are not expected to be severe with temperatures climbing into the lower 80s for highs. We dry out and warm up Thursday under partly cloudy skies with highs a notch below 90 degrees. Models continue to advertise another wet system affecting the region Friday into Saturday. As it stands now, the weekend looks like it wants to start wet and end dry Sunday.