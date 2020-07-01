Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, July 1

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Michael Fowler said a standoff in Penfield ended peacefully Tuesday after 24 hours.

“We finally have resolution, we’ve been able to achieve a peaceful outcome in this case with no injuries and we’re very thankful for that,” Fowler said. The suspect was identified as 51-year-old Benjamin Smith.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office said several improvised explosive device, weapons, bomb making guides and more were discovered in possession of the man involved in a fatal tractor-trailer chase and shoot out last month.

Officials say Joshua Blessed, 58 of Virginia, led police on a chase across Livingston County — shooting at officers out of his window, ultimately resulting in his death.

Livingston County Sheriff Tom Dougherty said Blessed was discovered in possession of a 9mm Glock and 17 magazines in the cab of the truck.

“As a Black male in law enforcement, I see all sides,” says Corporal Taylor with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Cpl. Taylor attended a “courageous conversations” event Tuesday night for MCSO members at the First Bible Baptist Church in Hilton.

“I believe Black lives matter…I also believe blue lives matter.” Cpl. Taylor adds it’s important as law enforcement to look at everyone’s needs, both behind the shield and on the streets. He said the discussion on race in the ranks is a way to balance two worlds, and know it’s okay to have diverse views

The Rochester City School Board is looking ahead to the next school year.

The board held a meeting on Tuesday evening, taking questions and discussing options. Like school districts across the state, Rochester is still not sure whether students will be returning to the classroom this fall.

When it comes to balancing safety and in-school education, Superintendent Dr. Lesli Myers-Small said there doesn’t appear to be an ideal solution.

Some area gym owners say they are considering bringing a class-action lawsuit against the governor, because they say they’re being treated unfairly by the state. But one gym in Webster is taking a different approach.

Looking at an empty gym is getting old for Todd Levine, owner of Gold’s Gym in Webster. “It hurts a lot,” Levine said Tuesday.

New safety measures are ready for use at Gold’s Gym, but the governor delayed gym openings.

Red Wings general manager Dan Mason said the most games the team has lost to postponements during his lengthy tenure was 10 back in 1992. This year, the Wings will lose all of them.

“Never in our wildest nightmares would we envision losing 70 games. I’ve never been virus’ed out until this year,” Mason said.

For those in the City of Rochester, charging for parking in the garages and on certain streets will resume on Wednesday.

Parking fees for meters, pay stations and garages have been waived since April in response to the pandemic. The short-term parking rate for meters and garages is $2.

If you liked yesterday’s weather, you should like today, as we’ll see an ample amount of sun, gentle breezes, and temperatures that will top out in the lower 80s. Yet another dry very warm day awaits, and that means sprinklers and air conditioners will continue to work overtime. Speaking of needing the sprinkler, check out the rainfall stats for Rochester.

Thursday features a more dramatic surge in temperatures with highs around the 90 degree mark. Temperatures will stay a solid 5 to 10 degrees above normal moving into the upper 80s as we head into our 4th of July weekend. Expect consistent heat, and no shortage of sunshine. The writing is on the wall that our concerns about lack of rainfall will become increasingly magnified, and those gardens and lawns are likely going to need some TLC with Mother Nature not providing much help.