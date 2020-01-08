Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, January 8

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.

Iran says it has launched “tens” of surface-to-surface missiles at Iraq’s Ain Assad air base housing U.S. troops over America’s killing of a top Iranian general.

State TV described it early Wednesday as Tehran’s revenge operation over the killing of Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

U.S. forces could not be immediately reached for comment. White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said the White House is aware of the reports.

New York State Assemblyman Brian Kolb (R-131) was arrested for drunk driving on New Year’s Eve, and the arrest report was released Tuesday, with redactions, as well as the court paperwork with more details about the night of his arrest.

Court paperwork says the Republican had a .16% BAC, twice the legal limit.

Kolb also told the tow truck diver that the car crash was his wife’s fault, according to court paperwork.

Several eviction cases for the residents in Clinton Loft Apartments were processed by a judge, resulting in six evictions according to tenant union leaders.

Three properties make up Clinton Lofts, and they’ve all been slapped with code violations, leading to tenants complaining about horrid conditions and holding a tenant strike.

The landlord moved to evict 106 people in response. Afterward, the landlord responded in a statement, saying: “In addition, all eviction proceedings for non-payment of rent across these three properties have been withdrawn.” But, tenants have told news8 that did not happen.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is set to deliver a State of the State address Wednesday in which he’ll outline his vision for progress in New York while navigating a looming $6 billion budget shortfall.

The third-term Democrat is expected to tout his biggest past achievements and trumpet a long list of future policy initiatives — many of which he’s previewed in a series of announcements over the past month.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo deployed personnel from the New York Power Authority to Puerto Rico to assist in emergency response efforts after multiple earthquakes on Tuesday that caused an island-wide power outage.

“I am directing the New York Power Authority to deploy technical experts to work with the Puerto Rican Electric Power Authority to restore power as quickly as possible,” Cuomo said in a statement.

Locally, those with Ibero-American Action League said they are prepared to help people who choose to flee the island.

Buckle up, folks. It’s going to be a bumpy ride ahead.



A cold front made its way through late last night which is why temperatures will be tumbling throughout the day today We’ll be in the upper 20s into the morning, falling into then middle and lower 20s by the afternoon as winds become gusty. Gusts to 35-40 mph will drive wind chill values into the teens and single digits at times, accompanied by snow showers. This won’t be a widespread snow event, but any snow squalls that develop could produce local whiteouts. Accumulations will be minor and on the order of an inch or two in spots. It’s the cold and wind that we will notice the most.