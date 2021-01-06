Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, January 6

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are all the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.

A 17-year-old daughter and her 16-year-old boyfriend are facing murder charges after a woman was killed in her home last week, Greece police announced Tuesday.

Investigators say Ottilia Piros, 36, was found dead in her West Parkway home on December 29 by officers responding to a welfare check. They say Piros had been shot at close range in the head.

Greece Police Chief Drew Forsythe said Prios’ daughter, 17-year-old Hannah Thomas, and her 16-year-old boyfriend Richard Avila, were each arrested and charged with second degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

The outbreak at Kirkhaven Transitional Care in Rochester has grown according to the nursing home’s website.

In the past month they’ve had 99 new cases of COVID-19 — 65 in residents and 34 in staff. Eight residents have died from the virus in the past week.

Nazareth College has shifted the beginning of the upcoming spring semester to February 1, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter sent to students and families, Nazareth College President Beth Paul said the move will allow the college to “offer the full Nazareth student experience while also protecting the health and safety of our students, faculty, staff, and local community.”

Democrats inched closer early Wednesday to gaining control of the U.S. Senate after The Associated Press called one of Georgia’s two Senate runoffs early Wednesday morning for Democrat Raphael Warnock; the second race between incumbent Republican Sen. David Perdue and Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff remains too close to call.

In some counties, Georgia officials are counting ballots overnight as polls closed across the state Tuesday night. The winner of the Perdue-Ossoff race will determine which party will control the U.S. Senate and, in turn, the fate of President-elect Joe Biden’s legislative agenda.

Wednesday’s congressional joint session to count electoral votes has taken on added importance this year as congressional Republicans allied with President Donald Trump are pledging to try and undo Democrat Joe Biden’s victory.

The Republicans — a dozen senators and many more House members — are citing Trump’s baseless charges of widespread fraud. They say they will officially object to the results, forcing votes in the Republican-run Senate and the Democratic-controlled House that will almost certainly fail.

The Buffalo Bills clinched the No. 2 seed for the AFC playoffs after routing the Miami Dolphins 56-26 Sunday.

The Bills will take on the Indianapolis Colts this weekend, who clinched the No. 7 seed in the playoffs Sunday with a 28-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The mundane weather pattern continues with a persistent deck of low cloud overhead. The combination of a little fine drizzle transitioning to light lake effect snow in conjunction to slightly colder air sets the stage for some greasy roads this morning. Secondary, untreated, and elevated road surfaces will all be a little slick in spots. You may want to allow just a small amount of extra time to brush some of the snow off the car this morning and may want to account for a little extra time to get to your destination while making that morning drive.

Temperatures today will again move above the freezing mark. Overall, another quiet, but dull winter day for Western New York and the Finger Lakes.

While cold, northerly flow continues into Thursday, drier air aloft will slide into the picture and greatly cut down on any leftover lake flakes. Only a few flurries will remain by Thursday with that drier air in place & continue into what appears to be a cold and dry weekend. Our forecast for the Bills game calls for temperatures in the upper 20s with NNW winds around 10 mph. For Buffalo standards in January, relatively tame.