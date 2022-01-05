Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, January 5

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

Some schools reported forty to fifty percent of students didn’t show up for school Monday.

This evening’s public meeting highlighted the spiking absences of students and staff, transportation problems, and other concerns that teachers have also raised.

The Rochester Teachers Association has been pushing for remote learning, citing safety concerns.

Superintendent Lesli Myers-Small said a move away from full in-person learning might take on one of many forms

“As we have shared all along, the shift to remote learning could be offered at one of three levels: the classroom level, the school level, and the district level,” RCSD Superintendent Lesli Myers-Small said.

Future meetings have been added to the schedule to inform the district and address the many concerns from teachers and the community.

The Board of Education may have no choice but to reconsider the district’s decision to continue in-person learning while unprepared to ensure safety and proper protocols/logistics.

“I want parents to hear this and get a realistic view of what happening when your child is going to school right now,” said RCSD Board of Education Vice President Beatriz LeBron.

As for when a decision is made — the RTA president says it might come as soon as today.

According to police, the 15-year-old was shot around 9:00 p.m. Responding officers found him inside a home. They did not immediately know where the shooting happened.

Investigators say the victim was hospitalized with serious injuries and is continuing treatment.

Rochester police say there are several suspects in custody.

A recent memo issued by the New York State Department of Health changed the guidance on “test to stay” policies local school districts are allowed to implement, potentially leading to more quarantine time for students and a slower return to the classroom.

Previous guidance allowed all potential COVID-19 exposures to to be covered by test to stay for students, if the district or school could meet other requirements.

The new change in test to stay policy is “entirely appropriate,” according to Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza.

“With the arrival of the omicron variant in our community, it is entirely appropriate to take a more conservative approach to test to stay,” Dr. Michael Mendoza said in a statement to News 8 Tuesday.

Officials from the Spencerport Central School District reported approximately 15% of student absences for Monday and Tuesday, with 8% of teachers absent Monday and 12% Tuesday.

The governor said on Christmas Even that keeping schools open remains a priority and she said the test to stay strategy has proven effective. She advised all counties to implement the policy as more testing allows for it.

“The CDC just confirmed that test to stay works and now we are highly recommending that counties and school district implement this, and we’ll work with them,” Gov. Hochul said late last month. “We have the tests to be able to give to the schools.”

U-R Medicine Noyes Health Urgent Care in Geneseo will temporarily shut its doors due to staff illnesses.

The Urgent Care facility will be closed until Thursday, January 13th.

“We understand this is an inconvenience to the community,” Dr. Chad Teeters, President and CEO of Noyes Health said.

Those needing urgent care are being told to go to the nearest Emergency Department or Urgent Care.

Response teams from the Rochester Fire Department are currently attempting to sustain a large home fire at a private residence on 73 Jerold Street Wednesday.

Crew members with News 8 are at the scene of the fire and report a two-story home that has been covered with smoke and visible fire coming from the upper floor of the structure.

No details have been released on any injuries or the amount of damage caused by the fire. News 8 crew members reported that one person was transported to a local hospital on an ambulance.

Investigators on scene have not provided additional information on what caused the fire at this time.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy was serving dinner to Dawntaya Harris shortly before 4:30 p.m. on January 2 when Harris pushed her cell door open and attacked.

Investigators say Harris, 23, punched the deputy, then got her into a chokehold on the ground.

Harris, who had been in the jail since November 8 on Attempted Robbery and Assault charges, was additionally charged with Assault and Strangulation, both felonies.

Gradual cloud coverage with temperatures sitting at mid 30s will turn to rain and snow showers Wednesday. Some lake effect snow will hit portions of Rochester tomorrow morning with temperatures in the high 20s.