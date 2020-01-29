Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, January 29

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are all the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, Jan. 29. 2020.

The newly-formed Rochester Police Accountability Board met for the first time Tuesday, just hours after a temporary injunction removed its ability to discipline officers.

“As far as I’m concerned, we’re still moving forward,” said the newly appointed PAB Interim Chair Shani Wilson.

The temporary injunction temporarily takes away the PAB’s power to discipline police officers. A setback for those who wanted the the board to start their work with more authority.

The woman involved in a crash that left two young children seriously injured last summer in Gates pleaded guilty in court Tuesday.

Letoya Palmo, 29, pleaded guilty to all charges, including assault and reckless endangerment. As part of the plea deal, she’ll serve at least two and a half hears in prison, but could serve up to seven years when she faces sentencing on April 28th.

The man accused of stabbing a Rochester police officer in the face over the weekend pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday morning.

Jamal Dima, 20 of Rochester, is accused of stabbing officer Brian Cala during an altercation on Glendale Park Sunday. Court paperwork says Dima used a five inch blade to lacerate the officer’s cheek.

A legislative proposal in New York would go further than states across the U.S. over how much marijuana a person could have before getting in trouble.

The bill, backed by a number of Democrats in both chambers, would allow people over 21 years old to have three ounces of marijuana. The standard, if approved, would set one of the most lenient marijuana possession thresholds in the nation.

Supporters of the proposal say that higher possession thresholds would help prevent people from getting wrapped up in the criminal justice system.

To recognize human trafficking awareness month, the U.S. Attorney’s Office is hosting a training in Rochester on Wednesday.

The conference will feature experts on human trafficking from across the country and locally. A new human trafficking PSA will also be unveiled.

On Wednesday, the community is invited to take part in a conversation regarding business opportunities at La Marketa.

City of Rochester officials will be on hand to discuss the process for becoming a vendor and the resources available. The La Marketa project will transform a vacant lot off North Clinton Avenue into an area full of opportunities.

Rochester officially logged yet another scant inch of snowfall yesterday courtesy of homegrown snow off of Lake Ontario, i.e., our beloved lake effect!

Lake flurries will cease early in the morning with clouds stubbornly remaining in place through about midday. Later this afternoon some partial sun will break of the clouds allowing for some much welcomed brightening! High temperatures will be near 30 degrees. That aforementioned clearing will allow for radiational cooling to take hold of the area which means tumbling temperatures especially south of the Thruway tonight. Expect overnight lows into the teens away from the city and Lake Ontario.