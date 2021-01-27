Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, January 27

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021.

The Rochester Police Accountability Board announced Tuesday it is launching an oversight investigation into the Rochester Police Department’s response to gatherings and protests in the city after the deaths of George Floyd and Daniel Prude.

The announcement came as part of a Tuesday City Council work session and quarterly meeting with the Board.

“We thought about the many complaints our community has made about RPD’s response to mass gathering situations,” said Arlene Brown, a Board member, during the PAB’s presentation.

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is “not recommended” for pregnant women, according to a news release Tuesday from the World Health Organization.

“While pregnancy puts women at a higher risk of severe COVID-19, the use of this vaccine in pregnant women is currently not recommended, unless they are at risk of high exposure (e.g. health workers),” the release states.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the COVID-19 numbers in the Finger Lakes are still a problem but also said they’re definitely headed in the right direction. We’re getting over the holiday spike and many are wondering if that will be the last spike we’ll see.

Doctors said they’re hoping the holiday spike is the last we’ll see but it’s to soon to tell especially with mutations of the virus popping up around the country.

MORE | 279 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 9 new deaths, average positivity rate drops to 4.7%

New York State Gov. Andrew Cuomo says that as of 11 a.m. Tuesday, New York’s health care distribution sites have received 1,304,050 first doses of the coronavirus vaccine and already administered 93%, or 1,210,339 first dose vaccinations and 74% of first and second doses.

Delivery of the week 7 allocation from the federal government will not begin arriving until the middle of this week.

The clean up continues from yesterday’s modest snowfall. Rochester officially picked up 3″ of new snowfall yesterday. With respect to the snow stats, here’s “how it’s going” here in Rochester.

The system that produced yesterday’s snow has made its way east into New England. We’re left with a rather cloudy sky in the system’s wake with nothing more than a few flurries. Temperatures today will be into the upper 20s and at their “highest levels” for several days to come as we brace for some of the coldest air of the season so far. Expect two “chunks of chill”, one of which arrives tomorrow, with a larger “chunk” coming south of Canada Friday. Localized areas of lake effect snow will develop as early as later tonight. Those bands will shift from areas north of the Thruway to areas just south of the Thruway overnight producing scant amounts of snowfall. Expect a general “spraying of lake snow” later Thursday night into Friday with the larger chunk of arctic air that moves over Lake Ontario. The snow will be very fluffy but could very well add up to at least a few inches especially into Wayne County and over parts of the northern Finger Lakes. Those lake flakes may linger all the way into Saturday as will the cold with high temperatures never escaping the teens straight through Saturday afternoon.