Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, January 22

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are all the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2019.

Rochester City Council approved all nine members for the newly-formed Police Accountability Board Tuesday night.

The Rochester Police Locust Club, longtime opponents of the PAB, released this statement earlier Tuesday regarding the board selections:

“We continue to have serious concerns regarding City Council’s lack of transparency in the Police Accountability Board selection process and the lack of accountability for that board once it is in place. We trust that pending litigation on this matter will address and remedy our concerns.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo unveiled his executive budget proposals for the 2021 fiscal year Tuesday.

The budget total comes to about $178 billion.

Some of the big budget proposals this year include more money towards climate change initiatives and infrastructure improvements. The governor also spoke about plans to fix the $6.1 billion budget gap.

On Wednesday, local leaders will officially break ground at the site of the future Irondequoit Community Center.

The plans to redevelop the former Irondequoit Mall into a public community space have been years in the making.

Climatologically, we are in depths of winter and dealing with some of the lowest average temperatures we see in this part of the world all year long. Despite this, there’s no sustained cold coming anytime soon with high temperatures remaining near or above average for the next week or so. Today looks like a real “bargain” for mid to late January with at least some partial sun and temperatures in the middle 30s, so it won’t be as cold as it was yesterday. Thursday will feature highs around 40, and so will Friday. Overall, a nice stretch of January that will eat away at the snow we have on the ground.

Our next weather maker arrives into the weekend as an area of low pressure slides nearby. As has been the case through much of the Winter, there are questions surrounding precipitation type as temperatures ride the fence between supporting rain vs. snow. Should enough cold air lock in, an accumulating snow would again be possible this weekend. Regardless, confidence is increasing SOMETHING will be falling on our head as we head into yet another weekend where weather plays a role.