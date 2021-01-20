Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, January 20

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are all the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.

Police say 3-year-old Shekeria Cash and 5-year-old Dimitri Cash were abducted from a foster home on English Road by suspects who wore ski masks and used duct tape during their break-in.

Investigators say Shekeria has braided black hair and brown eyes. She is around 4 feet tall and weighs about 40 pounds. Shekeria was last seen wearing panda pajamas.

Investigators say Dimitri has short black hair and brown eyes. He is around 4 feet tall and weighs about 50 pounds. Dimitri was last seen wearing fire truck or dinosaur pajamas.

The Done Arena in Henrietta will begin vaccinations on Wednesday.

The done — operated by both New York State and Monroe County — will be focused on vaccinating essential workers and residents over the age of 65, who fall under Phase 1b.

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will be visiting the site at 9 a.m. for the opening.

Inauguration Day for President-elect Joe Biden will look unlike anything the nation has seen before as the scars of COVID-19 and the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol turn the West Front into a virtual ghost town compared to years past.

Instead of a parade down Pennsylvania Avenue, there will be a memorial at Arlington National Cemetery. Instead of balls, there will be Zoom parties. Instead of hundreds of thousands congregating on the Capitol grounds and on the National Mall, there will be thousands of National Guard members.

A disturbance in the upper levels of the atmosphere tracking across Lake Ontario sets the stage for a quick burst of snow this morning along with a reinforcing shot of cold air this afternoon. Temperatures will be a solid ten degrees lower than yesterday with highs in the middle 20s. Wind chills will be in the teens. Allow some extra time this morning to brush off your car as a few inches of quick hitting snow is not out of the question especially north and east of Rochester early in the day.

Much cooler air will keep Wednesday highs in the lower and middle 20s with a few snow showers lingering. We’ll briefly warm up above freezing Thursday allowing some of those snow showers to mix with rain at times. Back to the cold stuff from there with additional snow showers Friday and into Saturday. We’ll about to enter a much more “seasonable” January stretch, which will include the kind of cold that will finally get some ice going on our lakes.