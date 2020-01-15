Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, January 15

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020.

Things flared up as legislators voted on whether to reappoint the Monroe County public defender, some accusing him of rushing in to rescue people from the former county executive’s administration.

Minority leader Vincent Felder speaking out at a county legislature meeting Tuesday.

“It’s really not fair to the process,” said Vincent Felder, a Democrat Monroe County legislator representing the 22nd District.

Rochester Drug Co-Operative, a local healthcare production company, announced Tuesday that it would no longer sell controlled pharmaceuticals.

Last April, two former company executives of the company faced federal charges and agreed to pay $20 million as part of a case brought by the federal government over its failure to report suspicious opioid drug orders from pharmacies.

A car fire closed down a busy stretch of East Avenue in Rochester during rush hour on Tuesday.

Firefighters responded to the scene next to the East Avenue Wegmans around 7:30 p.m.

One car was involved, and no injuries to report at this time.

The woman accused of stabbing a man in Rochester is due to be sentenced on Wednesday.

27-year-old Jazmine Simmons was convicted of murder for the death of 73-year-old George Rogers in December.

Rochester made it to 50 degrees for the fifth time this Winter yesterday.

While it won’t be quite as mild today as it was yesterday, temperatures will still be above normal for mid-January with highs in the lower 40s. Clouds will break for a bit of sun in the afternoon. Keep in mind that average highs are right around 32 degrees.