Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, January 13

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2020.

A person has been killed after a crash in the area of Rt. 104 and I-590 on Tuesday evening.

According to New York State Police, troopers responded to the area around 10:46 p.m. for the report of a “car vs. tractor trailer fatal accident.”

Resurrecting New York’s arts and culture, reopening business sectors with a rapid testing network, and expanding broadband internet were the focus on day two of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s 2021 State of the State Address.

“2021 will be a year of continued challenges, transformational and change we will need to adjust to the new social economic realities of the post-COVID world,” Gov. Cuomo said. “We will begin by controlling the spread of COVID, while at the same time ramping up our vaccination plan.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a conference call with media Tuesday morning to give an update on the state’s coronavirus response efforts.

The governor announced a change to CDC guidelines regarding vaccination.

“The CDC just announced that states should open up vaccines to 65-plus. This is another major change in a very short period of time. It’s not just 65-plus, it’s 65-plus and immunocompromised and they don’t define immunocompromised.”

The Rochester City School District announced its Phase 3 reopening date Tuesday evening.

According to the district, students in grades 7 – 12 who are not in specialized programs will be able to return to hybrid, in-person learning on February 22. Students from families choosing that option will spend 2 days in the classroom each week, and 3 days learning virtually.

Vice President Mike Pence said in a letter to House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday that he is opposed to invoking the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office.

“I do not believe that such a course of action is in the best interest of our Nation or consistent with our Constitution,” Pence said.

A feeble, and rather weak lake effect band off of Erie lacked much forcing mechanically preventing the precipitation associated with it from falling entirely as snow overnight. Instead, the primary precipitation type that developed was freezing drizzle. This may continue for a little while this morning, at times mixing in with a few flakes. As a result, several untreated roads, particularly secondary and elevated surfaces may be a bit icy for a while this morning which is why the National Weather Service has posted a Winter Weather Advisory.

Clouds will remain stubborn today as winds turn southerly, pumping in milder air. We flirt with 40 degrees for highs Wednesday and get into the 40s Thursday and Friday. By late Friday, a rain/snow mix will enter into the picture from the west with our next storm system on the approach. By the weekend, cooler air will spill in and could result in some lake-effect precipitation to return.