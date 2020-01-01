Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, January 1

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Happy New Year Rochester! Here are all the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2020.

The Rochester Police Department are investigating an incident that happened on North Clinton Avenue early Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the area just before 1 a.m. for the report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, they found a man stabbed in the upper body. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

New criminal justice reform laws take effect in New York on Wednesday, January 1.

Under the new law signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, New York State will eliminate cash bail for most low-level offenders.

An upstate lawmaker wants New York to consider his bill that would strengthen the state’s hate crime laws — specifically on antisemitism.

This comes just days after an attack on people celebrating Hanukkah at a Rabbi’s home in Monsey, New York.

Senator Joe Griffo wants to ammend the hate crime laws to define rhetoric leading to, or the action of antisemitism, to be a qualifier of a hate crime.

New York’s population has slid once again between July 2018 and July 2019 according to the new census bureau estimates.

Of the 10 states that lost population, New York experienced the largest exodus of people and the third largest when compared to the state’s overall population.

Snow squalls are gone. So is 2019.

2020 will start out on the quiet side with clouds, some breaks of sun, and a few flurries, but that is all. A slight chill will greet you with wind chills near 20. Temperatures will top out at levels typical for the start of January with highs in the middle 30s.

The lake effect snow over Wyoming County fueled by Lake Erie will fizzle to just a few flurries as the band drifts to the north.