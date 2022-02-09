Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, February 9

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, February 9, 2022.

A man is dead after being shot and stabbed during an altercation outside a gas station on Portland Avenue early Wednesday morning.

Responding officers arrived at the Exxon Gas Station located on the corner of Clifford Street around 2:30 a.m. for the report of a person shot. Police located a male in his 20s that had been stabbed and shot.

Authorities say the victim was pronounced dead shortly after arriving to Strong Memorial Hospital.

Investigators believe the man and another unidentified person(s) got into an altercation outside the gas station. During the argument, suspects shot and stabbed the victim before fleeing the scene.

This marks the city’s fifth homicide of the year following a record 81 homicides in 2021.

Additional details are not available at this time. No suspects are in custody.

Governor Kathy Hochul met with school leaders to discuss one state mask mandate and is preparing to make an announcement Wednesday about the other.

New York State’s mask mandate for public indoor spaces is set to expire Thursday if it’s not extended.

Meanwhile, she met with superintendents, teachers, and parents Tuesday to discuss the separate mask mandate in schools. That mandate is scheduled to expire on February 21.

The Monroe County Council of School Superintendents asked for an “exit strategy” and a “plan to move forward” from masking and other COVID-19 precautionary measures.

“Many families worry that masking rules and other mitigation strategies are here for good,” MCCOSS President Lawrence Bo Wright wrote in the letter addressed to the governor.

The mask mandate was granted a full stay by New York’s Appellate court last week, as the appeals process continues.

“We are asking the state to develop an exit strategy,” the letter reads. “The masking mandate is being reviewed by the courts and a decision is expected next month. No matter the outcome, schools must have a plan in place to move forward.”

New York state has seen a steep drop-off in COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks: Less than 4,000 new cases were reported statewide Sunday, down from more than 82,000 one month prior.

Shirley King is retired and lives in a one-story Brighton home. Usually, her gas and electric bills are about $200. But her most recent RG&E bill was for $1,247 — and due by the end of the month.

She has called over two dozen times to try and resolve the high bills. “First they said ‘you’re getting credits from your solar panels.’ I said ‘I don’t have solar panels”. Then they said ‘well, you’re getting credit from a solar farm you’re a part of.’ And I said ‘what are you talking about?’”

In all of this, King found out via social media on ‘Nextdoor’ she’s not alone. “There were… I don’t know. 15, 20, 25 people who had responded saying all the same, all the same (thing),” she says.

The challenges do not only affect Brighton, the same reports have come from areas like Pittsford.

RG&E Tuesday responded to News 8, saying the Town of Brighton participates in a program that uses ‘Source Power’, and RG&E is not responsible for the charges. In recent bills, they said Source Power included charges not allowed to be included in the RG&E bill.

Some business operators have reportedly been selling a product or service providing cannabis as a “gift” in return. Officials say this is illegal and the OCM has identified more than two dozen alleged violators.

In addition to risk losing a potential license in the future legal market, officials from the OCM say businesses participating in the selling or gifting or marijuana illegally may also face substantial fines and possible criminal penalties.

“We have an obligation to protect New Yorkers from known risks and to strengthen the foundation of the legal, regulated market we are building. We will meet the goals of the MRTA to build an inclusive, equitable and safe industry,” said Cannabis Control Board Chair Tremaine Wright.

Cannabis became legal in New York last year under the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act (MRTA), but no adult-use licenses have been issued yet.

Currently, the only way to acquire marijuana legally in New York is through a medicinal program, which recently expanded eligibility and has set up a new cannabis certification and registration system.

Not only will more patients be allowed to be prescribed marijuana, but more practitioners including dentists, podiatrist, and midwives will be able to prescribe it.

Spring is in the air, well sort of… if you’re an optimist. Temperatures will get over the 40 degree mark in the afternoon today with sunny peeking through the clouds until dinner time. Rain and snow are on their way.