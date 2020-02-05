Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, February 5

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020.

Stepping before the nation in extraordinary times, President Donald Trump on Tuesday extolled the “Great American Comeback” as he delivered his State of the Union address on the eve of his likely impeachment acquittal and in the aftermath of the chaotic first votes of the race to replace him.

The first president to run for reelection after being impeached, Trump argued that the nation’s economic success is the chief rationale for a second term, according to speech excerpts released by the White House in advance. The main suspense was whether he would address the charges against him.

While the normal coronavirus is a daily headline topic, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello says it’s not as much of a threat as influenza is locally.

“Coronavirus is a concern because it is new, but influenza remains a more serious threat to public health,” Bello said.

Rochester police officials say a 3-year-old boy was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital after he fell out of a second story window of a house on the city’s northeast side.

Officials say officers responded to a house in the 200 block of Clifford Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 3-year-old boy fell out of a second-story window of the home.

Right now, the Rochester City School District sub-contracts with more than two dozen groups to teach the district’s youngest students.

As part of Superintendent Terry Dade’s plan to close the district’s $30 million budget gap, he says he wants to bring more students back into the RCSD family. Part of that means moving 500 students from community-based organizations back into the district to increase enrollment.

The price of rent is rising in Rochester according to a recent report from real estate website Zumper.

The report covers 100 cities nationwide with data from over one million active listings. Rochester ranked as the 57th most expensive rental market in the country last month.

$970 is the median price of a one-bedroom apartment in Rochester. According to the report that’s 15.5% higher than last year.

Members of the Medicaid Redesign Team were announced on Tuesday.

The team was created by Governor Andrew Cuomo to create a plan to find $2.5 billion in medicaid savings in the next fiscal year. The members specialize in healthcare, finance, education, advocacy and more.

We will have one more quiet day of weather today before Mother Nature throws a few “tricks” that she has up her sleeve our way. There will be much more on that in just a moment. In the meantime today will be noticeably colder with temperatures staying in the 20s most of the day despite a few breaks of sun this afternoon.

The much advertised messy winter storm is on track to arrive with a wave of steady snow right around Midnight. That snow will continue to fall across the entire area through just before sunrise before dwindling a bit to either some light freezing rain or freezing drizzle. The combination of that wet snow and the icy mix of precipitation will make travel across the area Thursday morning tricky especially on secondary, untreated, and elevated road surfaces. This is why we will be under a Winter Weather Advisory tonight into tomorrow. Snowfall amounts will be in check through the morning but will be sufficient enough, on the order of a couple inches, to make the roads greasy and slick.