Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, February 3

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021.

The Rochester Police Department has issued a New York State Missing Child alert for the disappearance of a 2-month-old boy, who officials believe to be endangered.

Harlem Roberts is 8 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen on West Avenue in Rochester with his mother India Roberts, around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday — who is also missing.

Snowy roads are meeting commuters on Wednesday morning as the Winter Storm Warning continues through 7 a.m.

Over 6 inches fell throughout the Rochester region overnight, and more in surrounding areas.

Officials say the plows have been out and will continue to be. Jordan Guerrein of the New York State Department of Transportation warns drivers to slow down and take extra caution if driving near a plow on the road.

The family of a nine-year-old girl who was handcuffed and pepper sprayed Friday by Rochester police officers has filed a notice of claim against the City of Rochester and the Rochester Police Department.

The notice of claim, the family’s first step in filing a lawsuit against the city and RPD, was filed Tuesday morning and “alleges “infliction of emotional distress, assault, battery, excessive force, false arrest and unlawful imprisonment.”

ne man was killed and three others injured after a shooting on Monday night.

According to the Rochester Police Department, 23-year-old Tyshawn McConniughey, of Rochester, was killed in the shooting.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Lyell Avenue for the report of ShotSpotter activity, RPD officials said inn a release. Upon arrival, they were flagged down by a woman in her 20s suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officials from the New York State Department of Health say the University of Rochester Medical Center is under investigation for a January email that suggested a special vaccine route for donors.

A statement from DOH officials Tuesday said:

“From the beginning, New York has made it clear that all providers distributing the vaccine must do so fairly and equitably to ensure all eligible New Yorkers have access. The matter at URMC is under investigation. Based on preliminary findings it appears at this time that no vaccine doses were administered to anyone who was ineligible. URMC is retraining its staff on all applicable guidelines and protocols and the individual who sent that email has already been counseled.“

URMC officials issued a statement Monday which included an apology.

The snow that came down at a robust clip late yesterday into the night has largely faded to just a few flurries. Snowfall totals have verified as forecast. Gusty winds will result in more blowing and drifting of the snow that remains on the ground so watch for reduced visibility. Northwest winds may particularly cause a bit more drifting on those north-south oriented roads.

Drier air will move in during the day allowing for a break or two of sun! Temperatures today will be flirting with freezing but it will feel colder factoring in that busy northwesterly breeze. It will be even milder for Thursday as sun gives way to clouds. We actually will see highs near 40 allowing for a little bit of melting during the day. Expect our next system to arrive on Friday with a combination of snow and a bit of rain. Colder air follows into the weekend with the possibility for some areas of lake snow to form as a southwest wind blows along the length of Lake Erie. Even colder air arrives into early next week. Bottom line: Winter isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.