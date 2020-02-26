Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, February 26

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020.

Livingston County Sheriff Tom Dougherty says the remains of the body found this weekend are “consistent with the remains being that of David Clyde Morgan.”

The skeletal remains are being sent to the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Officer to further investigation, and that department will receive assistance from a University of North Texas team. Dougherty says it could take several months until a positive identification is made.

That said, the sheriff says the preliminary findings would be consistent with the remains of Morgan. Dougherty adds “we are confident there is no concern for the public alarm and no concern for public safety.

One is dead and two are injured after a crash involving a car and a tractor-trailer in Wyoming County on Tuesday.

Officers from the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call for a car and tractor-trailer crash on Route 39 at East Lake Road in the Town of Castile.

The Vatican was going ahead with plans for Pope Francis to celebrate the Ash Wednesday ritual kicking off the Catholic Church’s Lenten season, but elsewhere in Italy Masses were canceled over fears of the coronavirus and other Catholic countries took precautions.

In the Philippines — Asia’s only majority Roman Catholic country — priests sprinkled ashes on the heads of the faithful rather than making the mark of the cross on their foreheads to avoid physical contact.

“Wherever the ash is placed, on the forehead or on the head, the feeling is the same, it’s uplifting,” Editha Lorenzo, a 49-year-old mother of two wearing a face mask, told The Associated Press in Manila.

On Wednesday, Christians around the globe are starting their day with a visit to church to celebrate Ash Wednesday, the first day of Lent — which lasts 40 days.

There are many masses being held through the Monroe County area for those who wish to participate. They will mark the occasion with an ash cross on their forehead, representing death and repentance. Many will then choose to either fast or give something up they enjoy for the Lent period.

Abraham Lincoln School No. 22 will unveil a new piece of artwork at the school on Wednesday.

The sculpture created by Shawn Dunwoody will include Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass. The piece will be located in the school’s atrium. An unveiling ceremony will be held this afternoon at the school on Upper Falls Boulevard.

Visit Rochester and Mayor Lovely Warren will announce the Welcome Home Roc 2020 initiative to kick start the event season.

The initiative is the city’s call to those who have left Rochester to come home and see the progress our community has made in the recent years.

TODAY: Temperatures will slowly climb through the day allowing for a wintry mix of wet snow and rain to change to entirely rain from Rochester south and east into the Finger Lakes. Once again, impacts should be relatively minor given the mild temperatures and lack of efficient accumulation. Roads will be just wet with any wet snow early in the day only accumulating ever so slightly on grass versus pavement.

TONIGHT: A strengthening area of low pressure will be ramping up to our south by this point. The exact track of this low becomes critically important as there will be a tight west to east shift from heavy snow to plain rain. The smart money as of this writing is a low that tracks very near/just east of the Rochester area, placing areas just to the west within a corridor of heavy snow potential while allowing enough warm air to keep precipitation as mainly rain from Rochester eastward. Any westward shift in the expected track pushes heavy snow farther west with it. Any eastward shift pushes the snow east into Rochester and surrounding areas.