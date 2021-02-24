Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, February 24

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.

he Rochester police officers involved in the death of Daniel Prude will not face charges after a grand jury elected not to indict.

“A grand jury has voted not to indict any police officer on charges related to the death of Daniel Prude,” New York Attorney General Letitia James said Tuesday. “My office concluded there was sufficient evidence surrounding Mr. Prude’s death to present the case to a grand jury, and we presented the most comprehensive case possible.”

Attorney General James made the announcement Tuesday from the Aenon Missionary Baptist Church on Genesee Street in Rochester.

Activists gathered Tuesday night on Jefferson Avenue, where Daniel Prude encountered Rochester police in March, 2020.

They marched toward West Main Street to the RPD Special Operations Section on Child Street before moving onto I-490 via the Child Street ramp. From there, they moved to the Public Safety Building in downtown Rochester.

Sometime around midnight, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office declared the gathering unlawful and in a serious of tweets, asked the activists to “disperse immediately or face arrest.” The crowd eventually dispersed.

Missed intelligence was to blame for the outmanned Capitol defenders’ failure to anticipate the violent mob that invaded the iconic building and halted certification of the presidential election on Jan. 6, the officials who were in charge of security that day said in their first public testimony on the insurrection.

The officials, including the former chief of the Capitol Police, pointed their fingers at various federal agencies — and each other — for their failure to defend the building as supporters of then-President Donald Trump overwhelmed security barriers, broke windows and doors and sent lawmakers fleeing from the House and Senate chambers. Five people died as a result of the riot, including a Capitol Police officer and a woman who was shot as she tried to enter the House chamber with lawmakers still inside.

With the House Budget Committee advancing a 591-page, $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package Monday, many are wondering whether they’ll qualify for the promised $1,400 stimulus checks included in the proposal.

The short answer as of now: If you got a check in the last round, you’ll get one this time as well.

Leading technology companies said Tuesday that a monthslong breach of corporate and government networks was so sophisticated, focused and labor-intensive that a nation had to be behind it, with all the evidence pointing to Russia.

In the first congressional hearing on the breach, representatives of technology companies involved in the response described a hack of almost breathtaking precision, ambition and scope. The perpetrators stealthily scooped up specific emails and documents on a target list from the U.S. and other countries.

Golf star Tiger Woods is recovering from surgery on his leg and ankle after his SUV swerved off the road and rolled down a steep hillside Tuesday morning, requiring crews to pry him from the wreckage.

The crash caused “significant” injuries all down his right leg that featured rods, pins and screws during what was described as a “long surgical procedure” by Orthopedic trauma specialists at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.

The State University of New York Athletic Conference has decided to allow some spring sports to play in the 2021 season.

Sports returning to the field this season include baseball, softball, tennis, and track and field. SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras said the immediate focus is on intermediate low-risk spring sports and if plans are successful more athletics could be played in the fall.

Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 126 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday. The county has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 2.1%.

County officials reported 16 additional COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, raising the county’s to-date total to 1,124. According to health officials, those deaths occurred between December 31 and February 4.

Mayor Lovely Warren says more needs to be done to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to Black and Brown communities in Rochester.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Mayor Warren, Councilmember Miguel Melendez, Jr. and others called for more action to make the vaccine as well as the registration process easier to all who are eligible.

“Many of our most populated zip codes are two to three times behind than towns like Webster, Pittsford and Brighton,” Warren said.

The housing market was among the very few bright spots for the U.S. economy in the year of the lockdown and Home Depot became its supplier, racking up an unprecedented $132 billion in sales for 2020.

Sales grew even stronger in the final quarter of the year, surging 25% to $32.26 billion. That is up from $25.78 billion in the same period last year and exceeded even the lofty projections for $30.66 billion on Wall Street, according to a survey of analysts by Zacks Investment Research.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a four-point plan to reduce sexual violence on college campuses as part of the state’s 2021 Women’s Agenda. As part of this plan, SUNY and the state’s Office to End Domestic and Gender-Based Violence – a newly reimagined agency – will establish a hub to create enforceable policies, trainings and outreach programs to combat and end sexual violence on college campuses.

SUNY’s Student Conduct Institute will also expand its existing resources and engagement to 1,000 institutions. And, SUNY will make its Sexual & Interpersonal Violence Prevention and Response Course available to other colleges and universities across the nation.

The Senate Democratic Majority advanced legislation on Monday to better support and protect nursing home residents.

This legislative package will:

Establish a direct patient care spending ratio for nursing homes

Create a taskforce to reimagine the delivery of long-term care

Allow personal and compassionate care visitors

Mandate disclosure of nursing home ratings

Require more infection control policies by nursing homes and require state health officials to conduct more thorough inspections

Today marks the 3rd straight day of at least 32 degrees for the Rochester area. It’s warm enough that the bulk of the light precip that remains this evening is falling in the form of rain. We’ll continue to quiet down into the night as temperatures end up settling around freezing, not bad for late February.

Our next system arrives tomorrow. WNY will briefly find itself in an increasingly pinched off warm sector where southerly winds will help drive temperatures in the 40s. Models remain in disagreement with regard to highs tomorrow, ranging from as low as 40 to as high as the lower 50s.

This will be dependent on how much milder air aloft will be able to mix down & the timing of the cold front. We still have a good foot of snow on the ground, so it may be an uphill battle to get to 50 degrees. Still, it’s likely we’ll be well into the 40s before that front drives colder air back into the region Wednesday night, accompanied by some lake effect snow showers early Friday.

We’re stuck in a freeze-thaw cycle that will feature afternoon temperatures above freezing and overnight numbers below. That should keep those giant icicles going for a little bit longer. We’re back in the 40s by the weekend.