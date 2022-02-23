ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

A 42-year-old resident was hospitalized after his house was struck by gunshots near the 100 block of Bernard Street overnight Wednesday.

According to authorities, officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation just after midnight. Upon their arrival, they located evidence that gunshots struck a house on Bernard Street.

Officials made contact with the occupants of the home and found a 42-year-old male inside the location that had been hit by the gunshots. He is being treated for non life-threatening injuries.

Rochester police also responded to the 200 block of Pierpont Street around 12:45 a.m. and located evidence that gunshots had been fired in the immediate area. Police say no occupant was injured.

An investigation into both shootings is underway. There are no suspects in custody at this time.

One local family is in the process of adopting an 11-year-old boy from Ukraine, but the ongoing tensions between Ukraine and Russia have made adoption a little trickier.

The Nowicki family hosted Oleksii for four weeks this Christmas through Host Orphans Worldwide, a non-profit orphan hosting ministry. Oleksii lost both of his parents and has no relatives in Ukraine.

“We absolutely fell in love with him,” said Melissa Nowicki. “At first when he came, he was a little bit on the shy side getting used to us and a new culture, but it did not take him long to warm up.”

When the Nowicki’s first decided to host Oleksii they had no idea they would end up wanting to make him a permeant part of their family.

“We went into hosting and having him in our home with no expectations,” Nowicki said. “We thought we would just go ahead and have him come and see how it went and then maybe later on, if we thought it was a good fit, have him come back for the summer and talk about adoption. But it was probably about two weeks in that we just knew that he was meant to be with our family.”

The ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine have made the adoption process a little more difficult.

“We have been nervous with everything going on,” Nowicki said. “We do really look forward to talking to him, to be able to see his face and to know that he is safe, he is in a region that is close to where Russia has come into Ukraine. He is about eight miles from the frontline, from what I understand, so it is scary, but we have faith we will be able to get through this process and he will be with us.”

Thankfully, the community has really rallied around the Nowicki’s and helped with the adoption process.

Lollypop Farm, the Humane Society of Greater Rochester, is investigating after Rochester police officers discovered an injured dog.

According to Rochester police officials, officers responded to an address on Iroquois Street Sunday for multiple 911 calls about a dog potentially being abused.

Authorities say officers on scene were unable to locate the dog, but were alerted that the animal was purchased from the owner by a private citizen.

Officials from Lollypop Farm confirmed the dog was taken into their care.

This week, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of breakaway regions in Ukraine, intensifying the military standoff in the region.

With over 40,000 residents of Ukrainian descent, the Rochester region has many closely watching this international crisis play out. Alexander Oryshkevych is with the local chapter of the Ukrainian-American Unity Foundation. His parents are from Ukraine, and he says there’s a history of Russian aggression and entitlement that goes back centuries.

“What’s concerning is, how far will this go?” he says.

He says this latest incursion could have disastrous consequences for the global marketplace — think gas and oil — and for Europe’s stability.

“Putin himself said, ‘it was a mistake that the Soviet Union fell. It should never have happened.’ Again, that impacts all the Soviet republics that are now looking at this situation with grave concern,” Oryshkevych says.

He says Ukraine today is a democracy that is economically sound, at least compared to Russia. Putin, he feels, worries his population wants a government more like Kyiv’s (Kiev’s).

“If they can succeed, and if they are doing well, and if they can have democracy, why can’t we here in Russia?” says Bastuk.

Bastuk says though, Putin is biting off more than he can chew. He’s also underestimating the resolve of the Ukrainian people.

“They fought Hitler. They fought Stalin. They fought Lenin. And they will fight Putin,” he says.

Gun violence in Rochester has been an ongoing issue for decades. Eight years ago Tuesday, Toni Nelson decided it was time to make a difference.

It was also that day she lost her son to the very thing she has dedicated her life to prevent. She’s put in a lot of work the last eight years and she’s not done yet.

“February 22nd, is when I got pissed. I was pissed. I’m still pissed,” Nelson said.

“I was 23 years old and I had a 4-year-old to raise, our son. I was trying to be a mom and a good mom raising this rambunctious little boy,” Nelson said.

Nelson said neither her son nor her husband’s deaths were warranted.

“It was senseless. There was no reason for it. He was there he was sleep. It had nothing to do with him,” Nelson said.

From then on, Nelson dived into helping the cause. She worked with organizations like Rise up Rochester and Pathstone which focus on helping troubled teens. But still, Nelson needed more.

“I started my own foundation M-Squared for my two Michael’s. It’s a foundation for peace and social change working with young people starting at the age of 5 and 6, up to 10 and 12. I just see that waiting until their teenagers is a little too late,” Nelson said.

Nelson is also the program director for 585SNUG, a violence prevention program working to reduce gun violence by working with individuals who are at the highest risk of shooting or getting shot.

“Everybody’s got a gun, and what’s going to happen, that shooter will be the next victim because the minute he shoots somebody, that person’s family and friends are going to go looking for him. It’s a vicious, vicious circle cycle that we just can’t seem to get out of right now,” Nelson said.

