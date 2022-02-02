Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, February 2

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, February 2, 2022.

Eric Smith, convicted of killing a 4-year-old in a case that made national headlines in 1993, has been set free.

Smith is going to stay with his mother, Tammy Smith, and says he will then get an apartment or a house with his fiancée, somewhere in Queens County.

Eric Smith said during his parole board hearing in October, that Derrick Robie did not deserve the violence visited upon him — with Smith adding he had unresolved anger issues that caused him to lash out. The murder happened near a summer camp in Steuben County in 1993.

There, Smith saw 4-year-old Derek Robie walking alone. He lured the boy into the woods, strangling him, then beating him over the head with a rock. He also sexually abused Robie with a stick. Robie’s body was found later that day.

“It’s a tough day for any of us in Stueben County law enforcement, particularly those of us who were around when this happened,” says Baker.

The Buffalo News reported during the trial — that Eric’s mother, Tammy Smith, felt her son knew something about Derrick Robie’s murder. Eric suddenly told his mother he committed the crime. Tammy said she lost control, asking him why he did it. Eric just said ‘I don’t know, I don’t know,” crying.

Baker says he’s at least at ease Smith will be residing in Queens County and not Steuben. “The prospect of him being here was very, very disturbing. So there is — I hope — a sigh of relief that he will not be here, even though he is going to be out of jail which is difficult for all of us.”

Our weather outlook takes second spot on the list for a good reason. Wednesday will begin with above-freezing temperatures for a comfortable way to start the day. That however will quickly change.

Evening rain showers will turn into ice and sleet ahead of the night, ultimately turning into heavy snow for Thursday morning. According to the Winter Storm Warning advised this morning at 4 a.m., Rochester will see snow from Wednesday night into Friday afternoon — gradually building up to over a foot by the end of it.

According to the governor Monday, new COVID-19 cases statewide dropped nearly 50% since the week prior with case rates declining in all regions of New York.

The governor also said that new hospital admissions were down nearly 33% week over week.

“This is a beautiful sight,” Gov. Hochul said. “We have been waiting for this. It’s hard to believe that on January 7 we had 90,000 new cases in a single day and yesterday we had 7,000. Look at where we are at 50day. That’s a big drop. Look at the progress we are making across the state — it is extraordinary.”

Although COVID-19 hospitalizations are currently on the decline, the governor said hospitals still need assistance, and federal resources have arrived in New York to help health care systems with staffing shortages, including:

Military medical teams; 71 personnel total

Four more military medical teams approved, two each for Strong Memorial Hospital and SUNY Upstate

110 federally-provided ambulance units

225 New York National Guard members deployed

“There are here because we need them,” Gov. Hochul said. “It feels like spring is just around the corner and it feels like COVID is finally turning the corner.”

A 19-year-old resident was arrested for DWI following a rollover crash near the area of Lexington Avenue Wednesday overnight.

Investigators believe the Mustang left the roadway, colliding with a snow bank and flipping over.

According to police, the teenager was found to be under the influence and in possession of a loaded, illegal handgun.

The 19-year-old was arrested and charged with the following offenses:

Driving While Ability Impaired

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

U.S. officials were in contact with Russia Tuesday in an attempt to convince them to remove troops and equipment from the Ukrainian border.

Rochester has a decently sized Ukrainian community, many of them who have family overseas.

Oleg Lebedko is the Honorary Consul of Ukraine in Rochester and has been advocating for the continuation of Ukrainian independence since Russia first started showing signs of an attempted invasion.

“If it’s a full-scale war, this is going to be a very difficult time, not just for Ukraine, but for the whole Europe,” Lebedko said.

Darka Hawryshkiw is a first-generation American as her parents were political refugees from Ukraine after the war.

“Ukraine, at this time, as we hear in the news, there are growing threats, and people are ready to fight and defend their country,” Hawryshkiw said.

The U.S. said Russian President Vladimir Putin is deciding his next move as Russia continues to increase its military buildup with more than 100,000 forces now circling Ukraine, including nearby Belarus.

“Russian President Putin says that NATO is expanding to the east and threatening his borders. So that’s why his condition is for NATO not to include Ukraine and other Eastern European countries. But I think the real reasons are a little different,” Lebedko said.

Lebedko along with others apart of the Ukrainian community in Rochester met with Congressman Joe Morelle to discuss their fears in hopes of getting support from U.S. officials.

“Ukraine is a peaceful, freedom-loving people and they never started wars. So, unfortunately, we have this neighbor that is planning to do that and we just hope that diplomatic effort from the United States, from European countries, Ukraine United Nations will help avoid this potential conflict,” Lebedko said.

Family members of embassy personnel in Ukraine were ordered out over the weekend.

Officials are actively searching for 14-year-old Kahrima Guillory of Webster. She was last seen leaving her residence around 8:30 p.m. on January 30, police say.

According to authorities, the teenager was observed getting into a vehicle with an older sibling who resides in the city. Guillory is described as 4’9″ and 75lbs.

Anyone with additional information is urged to call 911 and ask to speak with a Webster police officer.