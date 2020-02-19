Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, February 19

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020.

At Manhattan Square, residents say they’ve been experiencing health problems for over a year, due to asbestos removal and chemical smells associated with it.

“The way I’ve been living for the past couple of years just isn’t right,” says resident Pamela Owens, also a member of the City Tenant’s Union. She’s taking the owners of Manhattan Square, Conifer Realty, to small claims court for $5,000. That’s roughly the amount of rent collected since the asbestos abatement began. She says Conifer’s legal team did offer her that amount.

“(But) there are a lot of other stipulations on that money when you accept it. So, I’m not going to accept the money,” says Owens.

Rod Blagojevich returned home to Chicago early Wednesday, shaking hands and signing autographs after President Donald Trump cut short the 14-year prison sentence handed to the former Illinois governor for political corruption.

Blagojevich landed at O’Hare airport hours after walking out of a Colorado prison where he served eight years, promising to work for judicial and criminal justice reform while maintaining his innocence.

“I didn’t do the things they said I did and they lied on me,” Blagojevich, a one-time contestant on Trump’s reality TV show “Celebrity Apprentice,” told WGN-TV as he walked through the airport greeting travelers who welcomed him home.

The Rochester woman charged in a fatal crash in Brighton last November is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

20-year-old Ninoshka Vazquez-Ruiz was charged with two counts of criminally negligent homicide, assault and several traffic tickets — including speeding for going over 60 mph in a 30 mph zone.

The Rochester Police Department is investigating a crash that left a car completely turned over on Portland Avenue and Bay Street.

Police responded to a call shortly after 5 a.m. on Wednesday and found a turned over car that struck a pole, causing utility wires to come down.

The Rochester Police Locust Club and the Rochester Police Department are co-sponsoring a fundraiser to benefit the children of Officer Manny Ortiz.

Ortiz was killed in a car crash last year after accidentally shooting himself. The two-day fundraiser is called “Friends of Manny coming together at the Distillery.”

“He’s just a warm, wonderful guy who loved his job, he loved his community and he’s just an integral part of this community as a whole,” Deputy Chief of Community Affairs Mark Mura said.

Yesterday brought its fair share of variability and volatility. We went from a thumping snowfall in spots to a top temperature of 44° in Rochester. Today won’t be as changeable but it certainly will be colder, and at times, flaky.

Areas of lake effect snow will blossom over Rochester this morning and begin to shift about on a busy west northwesterly wind. The transient nature of the bands will limit accumulations. As lake effect goes in between bursts of snow there will be peeks of sunshine. A reinforcing push of energy will give a boost to some of the lake snow bands later tonight into tomorrow morning particularly into Wayne county. This is where the potential exists for more significant as the snow bands target Wayne county. We’ll need to watch these bands into the night as they meander about as they will have the capability of dropping a few quick inches of fluff wherever they settle. As is typical with lake-effect, amounts will be highly variable with some locations seeing precious little and others capable of more than half a foot.