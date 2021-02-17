Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, February 17

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.

The Irondequoit girls basketball team is currently experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak, and will not be playing on Tuesday night.

According to a February 14 email from athletic director Kim Schon provided to News 8, four players and two coaches on the girls basketball team tested positive for COVID-19.

On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its long-awaited road map for getting students back to classrooms in the middle of a pandemic.

Superintendent of Schools for Monroe County Kathleen Graupman held a media availability on Tuesday to answers questions on how this will impact schools in Monroe County.

Overall, Graupman says the new CDC guidelines aren’t too different from what districts in our area have already been doing. She says a lot of the guidance is geared towards districts around the country that haven’t opened in person at all to this point.

A Rochester woman was arrested in connection to a fatal hit-and-run on Highland Avenue at Council Rock Avenue in Brighton last week.

According to the Brighton Police Department, 24-year-old Angelina Griffin, is charged with second degree murder.

Rochester Regional Health treated two cases of allergic reactions to the first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday.

Health officials say both cases were mild, and allergists were able to successfully treat them to move forward toward the second dose.

In the wake of the Cuomo Administration’s nursing home data controversy, several lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have called for the rollback of the Governor’s emergency powers.

The New York State legislature granted the Governor the ability to issue executive orders to cope with the pandemic back in March for the health and welfare of the public. With those powers due to expire on April 30th, lawmakers have options: to extend them, not renew them, or vote to eliminate them sooner. While the chambers are not scheduled to be in session this week, Republicans have called for a special session to remove them.

A winter storm that left millions without power in record-breaking cold weather claimed more lives Tuesday, including three people found dead after a tornado hit a seaside town in North Carolina and four family members who perished in a Houston-area house fire while using a fireplace to stay warm.

The storm that overwhelmed power grids and immobilized the Southern Plains carried heavy snow and freezing rain into New England and the Deep South and left behind painfully low temperatures. Wind-chill warnings extended from Canada into Mexico.

It was all about the shoveling yesterday. Today it’s about the shivering. By 6 a.m., Rochester officially had recorded an overnight low temperature of 4°! We can attribute that to a combination of fresh lake effect fluff from the overnight in conjunction with nearly calm and some clearing all leading to radiational cooling.

Wind chills into Wednesday morning will start a few degrees below zero, especially outside of the lake clouds/snow. We won’t warm up a ton with Wednesday highs around 20 degrees expected. It’ll largely be a quiet day before we wait on our next system later Thursday. Models today are coming in flatter with this system, meaning widespread snow in this case likely falls on the lighter side. Widespread snow Thursday night into early Friday is still in the cards, transitioning to lake effect snow showers from there through Saturday. Early indications suggest this storm may not have a ton of bite to it, but the initial snow coupled with lake effect could make for more plowing locally. Stay tuned.