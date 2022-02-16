ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

Rochester police arrested a suspect Tuesday in a fatal shootout at a West Avenue parking lot.

According to police, more than a dozen shots were fired in the parking lot of P.I. Lounge on November 12.

One man was wounded, suffering life-altering injuries. A second man, 39-year-old Stephen Morgan, was killed. Police said Morgan was the passenger in a vehicle caught in the crossfire when he was murdered.

Investigators identified Corey Faison, 42, as a suspect in the case. Police said Faison shot the surviving victim on purpose, hitting Morgan unintentionally as the driver of the vehicle attempted to flee the gunfire.

Faison was arrested by the RPD SWAT Team and Tactical Unit early Tuesday morning. He was charged with second-degree murder, along with weapons and assault charges.

Rochester police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting on Pardee Street, just hours after a fatal shooting in the same area.

According to investigators, police were called to Pardee Street and Rochester General Hospital around 2:25 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a person shot.

Police say the victim, a 34-year-old man, was shot at least once in the lower body. He is expected to survive.

Investigators are working to determine whether Tuesday’s shooting is related to the fatal Monday night shooting. Police said the fatal shooting was related to drug dealing in the area.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced the arrival of Spirit Airlines to the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport Tuesday.

Spirit Airlines will have daily, nonstop flights to Orlando, Florida. Four days a week, they will have non-stop flights to Myrtle Beach in South Carolina.

“Spirit Airlines will be the eight to operate in and out of Rochester,” Bello said. “Our community will now have more options and greater affordability to flights to two most popular destinations.”

Additionally, the announcement of Spirit Airlines’ arrival to Rochester means the city will have more weekly departing seats to Myrtle Beach than Syracuse, Albany or Buffalo.

“This makes Rochester the only Update New York airport to have this ultra-low cost carrier and will be the largest footprint for Spirit Airlines outside of LaGuardia Airport,” Bello said.

Airline officials said a total of 30 new personnel will be hired to lead airport operations in Rochester.

“We have seen that this community prefers nonstop flights, we are here to get you to the destination faster.” “We hope families here travel more because we provide the lowest fares in the county,” Atul Kumria, Senior Director For Airport Services for Spirt Airlines said.

Monroe County officials say the both flight destinations will be available to passengers on June 24.

A sign of the highly transmissible omicron variant is causing new symptoms in children.

Pediatricians across the country and locally, are seeing more kids with Croup after testing positive for COVID-19.

What exactly is Croup? Dr. Elizabeth Murray, a pediatrician for Golisano Children’s Hospital, says it is a common childhood illness that can be caused by a variety of respiratory viruses.

“It’s the cough and the cold where the child kind of sounds like a barking seal and it’s a really, really distinct cough,” Murray explained. “It is really notorious for causing worse symptoms at night or in the middle of the night, so it definitely can be really scary for parents because all of a sudden your child will wake up, they have this really harsh, barking cough, and sometimes they do have trouble breathing.”

While Croup has been around for a long time, doctors have recently seen more kids testing positive for the disease after contracting COVID. Dr. Schulz said this could be because of the omicron variant.

“Omicron tends to affect the upper airways more than the lower areas airways like Delta did before us,” Schulz said. “What we tend to see is whatever is circulating in the community, that’s often where Croup cases come from. So now we’re seeing omicron cause more cases of Croup, just because omicron is obviously the most common illness that we’ve been seeing in the community over the past month to two.”

Kids may also have a sore throat or a little fever, so using ibuprofen or acetaminophen (if appropriate) could help.

Schulz also recommends things like a cool mist humidifiers, nasal salines if your child is congested, and making sure you keep them calm and hydrated.

“Most cases of croup are managed at home with supportive measures,” Schulz said. “There are a few cases where it gets more severe and that’s when you get kind of that whistling sound when breathing in, increased work of breathing, like your neck and stomach muscles being used to help kids breathe or they’re kind of sniffing the air to try to get breath in.”

“Masking in schools has not only helped to reduce the spread of COVID, we’ve seen our flu numbers again this year go way down with the increased use of mask wearing with the omicron variant coming back,” Murray said. “So all the regular things we recommend: good hand washing, keeping kids home when they’re sick, all the usual stuff will help here.”

When the pandemic began almost two years ago, local animal shelters saw an influx of adoptions and fosters because everyone was home. However, now that we have adapted to living in the pandemic, shelters aren’t seeing the same enthusiasm they once saw.

Lily is an 8-year-old puppy who has been at Lollypop Farm for eight months. She’s one of 13 dogs who are considered “long-stays,” meaning they’ve been at the shelter for a prolonged period of time.

“When a pet is here for a long time, they’re obviously taking up kennel space, but also, they need a little bit more enrichment, they need help from the staff. And that creates a little bit of a stop for the pets that need to come in and find that second chance as well,” Zeh said.

Lollypop is always looking for families to adopt and foster animals but right now it’s especially important.

“Right now looking for adopters who are willing to open their hearts and homes and give a long stay that second chance that they’re looking for,” Zeh said.

Currently, the city shelter has a total of 20 cats and 46 dogs. The shelter hasn’t reached capacity yet but Fitzgerald said the high intake is uncommon for this time of year.

“The pace of adoptions and, and foster recruitment of homes to foster animals has really slowed,” Fitzgerald said. “So that’s resulted in animals staying here longer, which then ends up sort of stressing us out in terms of capacity.”

Whether you’re looking for a permanent furry friend or maybe just want to help out a local shelter by providing a temporary home, for the time being, the time to do it is now.

Rochester Animal Services also takes in pets whose owners may be facing a crisis. If you’re looking to help out but not permanently adopt, Fitzgerald said fostering for those animals is always a good option.

Snow will melt and skies will shine as temperatures surge upward and onward to 50 degrees Wednesday. Be on the lookout for a mix of rain and some sleet as flood warnings are in effect across the region tomorrow.