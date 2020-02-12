Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, February 12

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020.

A group of Victor Central School District parents say their kids were kept from exiting a school bus about 20-30 feet from their posted bus stop Tuesday.

Video sent to News 8 from a parent at the scene appears to show the parents screaming to let their kids off the bus, while kids were tapping on the glass and crying.

Rochester City School District Superintendent Terry Dade was in Albany Tuesday lobbying for funds to close an estimated $35 million budget gap.

Dade says 800 jobs could be on the line of those funds don’t come in.

“It’s significant. It’s dire. I’ve been clear and transparent about that message with the legislature and Gov. Cuomo,” said Dade fresh off of his Albany trip.

The Rochester woman charged in fatal crash in Brighton in November is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday morning.

20-year-old Ninoshka Vazquez-Ruiz was charged with two county of criminally negligent homicide, assault and several traffic violations — including speeding for going over 60 mph in a 30 mph zone.

Monroe County Health Department officials say six local people are currently under voluntary quarantine amid concerns that they may have possibly contracted novel coronavirus.

Similar to earlier this month when Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and County Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza announced another person was also under voluntary quarantine over similar concerns, these individuals will remain under quarantine for two weeks following their departure from China.

The Federal Communications Commission approved T-Mobile’s $26.5 billion takeover of Sprint and for Rochester, that means a proposed call center in Henrietta will finally have the go-ahead to start construction

Henrietta town supervisor Steve Schultz says the new call center is just what the town needs after losing nearly 700 jobs when frontier closed its call center last year.

Rochester, you get a chance to soak up a little bit of vitamin D today as we enjoy some fleeting glimpses of sunshine today. Temperatures with some of that sun should flirt with 40 degrees. Savor the briefly sunny moments as clouds will gather this afternoon ahead of a quick moving storm system that will bring an area wide snow later tonight.



That snow will spread across the region from south to north around or just after Midnight enveloping the region and falling through much of Thursday. By commute time, several inches of fresh snow should already be on the ground. While not the kind of setup that will cause a repeat of school cancellations, it’s enough to impact commutes to the tune of much slower drive times. This initial surge of snow will pull eastward as low pressure tracks in that direction. But instead of snow ending, we’ll see a continuation with an arctic front diving southward.