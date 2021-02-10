Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, February 10

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021.

House prosecutors on Tuesday wrenched senators and the nation back to the deadly attack on Congress as they opened Donald Trump’s historic second impeachment trial with graphic video of the insurrection and Trump’s own calls for a rally crowd to march to the iconic building and “fight like hell” against his reelection defeat.

The detailed and emotional presentation by Democrats was followed by meandering and occasionally confrontational arguments from the Trump defense team, which insisted that his remarks were protected by the First Amendment and asserted that he cannot be convicted as a former president. Even Trump’s backers in the Senate winced, several saying his lawyers were not helpful to his case.

In a late January decision, a New York State Supreme Court justice ruled the Rush-Henrietta Board of Education violated parts of the New York Open Meetings Law during a June 2020 meeting.

“A search of the record reveals no material dispute that Respondents violated Public Officer’s Law sections 105 and 106,” Justice William Taylor wrote, “by failing to state prior to entering executive

session that it planned to discuss – and thereafter in fact discussed – whether to allow the Town to use school facilities for summer camp.”

The University of Rochester sent out an email Tuesday warning students, faculty and staff that a recent surge in cases could potentially lead to a “pause” if things don’t improve soon.

According to the email, the number of positive cases among students in the past two weeks is as much as the totals from the first two months of the fall semester, and the rate at which exposures turn into positive cases is much higher.

While providing an update on the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Andrew Cuomo noted that additional guidance on how to safely open large venues will be available next week.

This guidance will be based on the Buffalo Bills playoff games model, which the state has said was successful in keeping the virus from rapidly spreading.

The projected organized band of lake effect snow over the waters of Lake Ontario has largely stayed offshore so far impacting places like Oswego but doing nothing more than flirting with the Lake Ontario shoreline into northeast Wayne County. This same band still bears watching as there are growing signs that it will likely drop south TOMORROW morning and may impact the Thursday morning commute particularly from Rochester points north and east.

Otherwise expect a partly sunny, cold, and quiet Wednesday. Temperatures will top out in the middle 20s.

An active pattern will support continued cold and additional shots of snow, not just of the lake effect variety. We’re watching a system late Saturday into early Sunday that could produce an area wide snowfall with perhaps another early next week. This is a pattern that seems to “want” to spit out multiple systems, but models are still trying to figure out how these individual slices of a bigger pie will play out. We’ll continue to monitor the potential for these individual waves in the coming days, but know that cold and snow appear to be sticking around for a bit.