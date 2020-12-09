Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, December 9

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020.

A woman has died and two people were injured as a result of a Tuesday afternoon crash in Canandaigua.

First responders got the call just after 3 p.m. for a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 332 and Airport Road. Officials say there were four cars total involved in the crash, including a semi-truck.

The Monroe County Jail began testing all inmates for coronavirus Tuesday.

The announcement from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office came less than a week after nearly 200 inmates were quarantined at the jail. As of Tuesday afternoon, 70 inmates had tested positive.

Monroe County Department of Public Health officials reported 627 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the seven-day rolling average to 580 new cases per day.

The countywide seven-day rolling average positivity rate is now 7.45%, up from 7.3% reported Monday.

On Tuesday, 27 of the 30 SUNY community colleges who are part of the National Junior College Athletic Association decided to cancel the 2020-21 season for indoor sports that are considered high-risk.

Those include basketball, cheerleading, dance, volleyball, and wrestling. Low- to moderate-risk indoor sports, like bowling and swimming and driving, can compete in virtual settings while following COVID-19 protocols.

The Rochester City School District says in order to return back to an in-person learning model, they need to know how many parents plan to have their student come back, and how many don’t. A survey was released last week among parents to figure it out, and was recently extended to Friday due to a lack of participation.

Leslie Knox has a five year old in Pre-K at School 15. She says in-person learning is the best decision right now for her child, but the survey sent out this week didn’t paint a full enough picture for her to be comfortable.

A new report said Rochester drivers lose hundreds of dollars every year to poor road conditions.

The reports comes from the Transportation Research nonprofit, or TRIP and it says every year local drivers spend more than $1,600 on damage caused by driving on bad roads.

It will certainly look and feel like winter today with a little snow falling on this Wednesday. A burst of moderate snow will cross the region through time frame surrounding the morning commute. Temperatures will be close to freezing at that time resulting in a coating of snow on the ground primarily on the grass and on hilltops, but also on some bridges and overpasses.

Higher resolution models depict accumulations on the order of a coating to an inch or so. While this is not significant at all for this time of year, the timing of it will be significant enough to at least slightly impact your drive into work and school early today.

Temperatures Wednesday will end up climbing to around 40 degrees by the afternoon, and any leftover scattered precip will fall in the form of a rain/snow mix. Temperatures will continue to warm through the remainder of the week with largely dry conditions through Friday. Our weekend sees highs around 50 with rain developing during the second half of Saturday.