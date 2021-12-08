Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, December 8

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

Elliot says Amanda lived in Rochester for 30 years until she fell in love and moved to Michigan with boyfriend Erik Fry about five years ago.

Now, she’s on a mission calling for justice and greater awareness when it comes to domestic violence.

Fry, she says, was arrested for domestic abuse against Amanda and was let out without bond or bail, and was due back in court. Further, she says Amanda could also not find a shelter to help take care of her.

Elliott says Amanda was bludgeoned to death with a hammer — beaten so bad she was unrecognizable.

“No woman should go through —or no mother, or children— should go through what my daughter went through. Because it’s getting more and more evil and more disregard for human life. So if I can save one person, just one, I will be the happiest person alive. Just one, from what I’m going through. Just save them. You need to get out. They do not love you,” says Elliot.

The push also comes amid growing concerns for the omicron variant as we head into the holidays, where more people will gather and want to know if they have been diagnosed with coronavirus.

On Wednesday, 750,000 COVID-19 rapids tests are expected to arrive for municipalities and schools.

That announcement came just two before President Joe Biden announced the national COVID winter response plan, which included making rapid, at-home COVID-19 tests widely available.

To fight Omicron, Biden to add travel rules, make at-home COVID tests free

Those insured by Medicare and Medicaid would not be eligible, but the White House said as many as 150 million people with private insurance would see easier and cheaper access to the at-home tests.

The Town of Penfield is also holding a clinic this weekend to hand out testing kits. The clinic will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the town hall located at 3100 Atlantic Ave.

The U.S. left behind millions of Afghans desperate to flee, but also evacuated thousands. Esmatullah Ahmadzi was one of those thousands.

As a journalist, he says he was threatened, attacked, and assaulted for speaking against the Taliban. The station he worked at was bombed twice.

When the Taliban officially regained control, Ahmadzi said he had to get his family out of what could have been a very dangerous situation considering he was a well-known and prominent figure in Kabul.

“The Taliban attacked me three times when I was a political presenter in Afghanistan. They tried every day. Our guests that we would have on the show would say things about the Taliban, they would call them terrorists.

After two months living on the army camp, Ahmadzi and his family were relocated to Rochester on November 6th.

“When we came in Rochester, we are so happy. And we think that right now everything is finished, and we start a new life with new situations with new people,” Ahmadzi said.

According to the New York State Department of Health, 803 new cases represents the largest single-day total for Monroe County to date, with the previous high of 746 reported on December 17, 2020.

The county is now averaging 590 new cases per day over the past seven days. Monroe County also reported a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 9.4%.

County officials report COVID-19 deaths weekly on Mondays. To date, 1,506 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19.

Investigators say police were called to the scene around 8:30 p.m. for an investigation related to a domestic incident.

When officers determined a gun may have been involved, they blocked off Alexander Street between Main and Champeney Terrace, and Kenilworth Terrace from Union to Prince Street.

No one was hurt. Investigators said they could not comment on any potential charges.

Thursday’s snowy outlook will only last for so long as the slight 1 inch of accumulation is expected to melt away into the afternoon. Rochester’s cold front will be carried into Thursday as warm weather pops up.

The Weekend: Tired of winter? This may be your last chance at warmer temperatures. Friday will kickoff the party with an upward trend of 50s and Sunday will see a high of 62 which may be accompanied by rain.