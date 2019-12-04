Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, December 4

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on all the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019.

Irondequoit Police Department and Rochester Police Department are investigating a scene on Champlain Street.

Surrounding streets were closed overnight, but opened right before 4 a.m.

Rochester Police were called to the 300 block of Champlain Street around 8 p.m. on Tuesday to help with an Irondequoit Police investigation.

The 28-year-old Rochester man accused of stabbing a Rochester Police officer is scheduled to appear in court today.

Keith Williams allegedly stabbed Officer Denny Wright in the head and face on Peck Street in October.

Last month, Williams pleaded not guilty to attempted aggravated murder and aggravated assault. Williams is currently being held without bail.

The Rochester Police Locust Club will host its annual blood drive in memory of Officer Daryl Pierson.

Officer Pierson was a resident of East Rochester. He was shot and killed in the line of duty in September 2014, while chasing a suspect on Hudson Avenue in Rochester.

The House released a sweeping impeachment report Tuesday outlining evidence of what it calls President Donald Trump’s wrongdoing toward Ukraine, findings that will serve as the foundation for debate over whether the 45th president should be removed from office.

The 300-page report from Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee makes the case that Trump misused the power of his office and, in the course of their investigation, obstructed Congress by stonewalling the proceedings. Based on two months of investigation, the report contains evidence and testimony from current and former U.S. officials.

Teachers in the Rochester City School District are getting ready to rally against potential job cuts.

They gathered on Tuesday night at the Rochester Teachers Association, to make protest signs.

“The reality is when you take five, six, seven teachers in special ed, in ESL, in math, in science — out of a building and lay them off, those students are still there,” Teacher and Chair of RTA Action Committee Michael Tobin said.

The lights are about to shine on Rochester’s iconic statue of Frederick Douglass.

Monroe County will have a first lighting ceremony tonight at 5 p.m.

Rochester City Hall will officially light its Christmas tree on Wednesday.

The celebration will include music from School No. 12 Bell and Choir and the School of the Arts Choir and Orchestra.

The ceremony will take place today at 10 a.m. right in the City Hall Atrium.

Expect some areas of light snow and local lake snows today. Accumulations will be of little consequence by the time the day is out and will largely be southwest of the area with snow bands wobbling off Lake Erie.

The wind flow will shift around into the northwest on Thursday. That will allow a few bands of lake snow to develop off of Lake Ontario and could offer some light accumulations in spots. The best opportunity for an area wide snowfall happens on Friday. For the Rochester area, only minor accumulations are expected over these next several days, but we’ll have to keep an eye on where these snow bands set up. With the wind flow waffling around & not getting stuck out of one direction too long, any burst of snow should be short-lived and limit impacts locally.