Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday December 30

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.

President Donald Trump’s push for bigger $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks stalled out in the Senate as Republicans blocked a swift vote proposed by Democrats and split within their own ranks over whether to boost spending or defy the White House.

The roadblock mounted Tuesday by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell may not be sustainable as pressure mounts. Trump wants the Republican-led chamber to follow the House and increase the checks from $600 for millions of Americans. A growing number of Republicans, including two senators in runoff elections on Jan. 5 in Georgia, have said they will support the larger amount. But most GOP senators oppose more spending, even if they are also wary of bucking Trump.

The first known case of the coronavirus variant in the United States has been detected in Colorado, according to Gov. Jared Polis and state health officials.

The variant, known as B.1.1.7, is considered more contagious — a warning health officials in the United Kingdom have been raising since it was first discovered by scientists in the country.

Britain on Wednesday became the first country to authorize an easy-to-handle COVID-19 vaccine whose developers hope it will become the “vaccine for the world.” The approval and a shift in policy that will speed up rollout of the vaccine in the U.K. comes as a surge in infections threatens to swamp British hospitals.

The Department of Health said it had accepted a recommendation from the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency to authorize emergency use of the vaccine developed by Oxford University and U.K.-based drugmaker AstraZeneca.

Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 530 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

Officials reported 52 new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, bringing the to-date total to 559. The 52 deaths reported Tuesday happened between December 17 and December 27.

A large fight involving at least eight people wielding baseball bats, knives, and other weapons left many needing medical attention Tuesday evening.

Police were called to North Clinton Avenue around 2:00 p.m. for reports of a large fight and weapons.

The Rochester Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in the North Clinton Avenue area.

Investigators say they were called to the area around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday. Officers arriving on scene found a male with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Did it feel kinda cold last night and perhaps colder than many other nights so far this season? If you thought it did, then, you were on to something! Rochester had an overnight low of 19°. This marked only the fourth time this season that Rochester recorded an overnight low in the teens. That’s significant as it shows the lack of substantial chill so far this cold season.

A broad area of Low pressure will move northward along the jet stream from Nebraska pushing into the Great Lakes this morning. The warm front extending east from the low will bring light snow showers from south to north in the first part of the day that will be of little consequence. In fact, this will open the door for temperature to fly well above average into the lower 40s. Meanwhile the surface low will move east into Canada and bring a cold front with it. The cold front means rain starting sometime around 7pm Wednesday night through about 7am Thursday, New Year’s Eve.

This storm system moves out and most of the Northeast on New Year’s Eve will be blanketed by high pressure and temperatures that start around 40 will fall through the day thanks to the aforementioned cold front. It is a quiet end to 2020 as partly cloudy skies keep temperatures right around average, in the middle 20s as we head into 2021.

While we celebrate the start of the new year, another storm system heads in our direction from the south. Expect to see some snow or sleet later Friday with warming temperatures. Any precipitation turns over to rain Friday evening and into early Saturday. We get few lingering rain and wet snow showers to start the weekend, then things quiet down later in the day as drier air moves in. Very mild air is expected Saturday as numbers return to the middle 40s. Clouds hold on for the second half of the weekend and temperatures hold near average, 20s for lows and 30s for highs. The longer trend looks mild and not very active for the first part of January.