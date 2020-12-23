Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, December 22

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are all the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020.

One person has died after a shooting in the southside of the City of Rochester early Wednesday morning.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the area of Elgin and Seward Streets around 2:02 a.m. for the report of gunshots fired. Upon arrival, officers found a 50 to 60 year-old man unresponsive on the porch of a home with at least once gunshot wound to the upper body.

A suspect has been arrested after a Rochester police officer was shot in the neck Tuesday morning on the city’s west side.

Rochester police Capt. Mark Mura said the officer responded to a house on the 300 block of Hague Street around 8 a.m. for the report of a man with a gun attempting to get into a house.

“When the officer arrived, immediately upon arrival, he was fired on by the suspect,” Capt. Mura said.

President Donald Trump called on Congress to amend the COVID-19 relief bill, saying he wants $600 stimulus checks to be increased to $2,000.

“The bill they are now planning to send back to my desk is much different than anticipated,” Trump said in a video posted on Twitter Tuesday. “It really is a disgrace.”

It’s a historic moment in local scouting, as the Rochester region gains its first female Eagle Scout.

The Seneca Waterways Council of the Boy Scouts of America is awarded Troop 2020 scout Kaitlyn Hoitt with the rank of Eagle on Tuesday. The 18-year-old passed her Eagle Board review after meeting all requirements necessary to achieve the rank.

WINTER STORM WATCH FOR GENESEE & WYOMING COUNTIES THURSDAY NIGHT-SATURDAY A.M.

The weather will not interfere with your plans if you have a number of things to do ahead of Christmas Eve that take you outside or needing to hit the road today. Expect a mostly cloudy sky with easy to take temperatures into the lower and middle 40s for highs.

NEXT STORM: We have growing confidence in a robust system affecting our weather Christmas Eve into Christmas Day. Expect rain to spread across the area from west to east overnight Wednesday into Thursday accompanied by a mild southerly breeze. Temperatures will even make a run at 50 degrees by Thursday afternoon with the rain showers that could be heavy at times. A half inch to inch of rain could be possible through Thursday night.

Don’t get too used to that mild air. A powerful cold front will sweep through the viewing area somewhere around Thursday night. This will result in rapidly falling temperatures creating a “flash freeze”. With moisture still leftover, expect a period of widespread, accumulating snow to fall Thursday night and Friday morning. Residual moisture behind the cold front will be in place which will allow for a brief period of area-wide snow into the wee hours of Christmas morning: Just in time for Santa!

Leftover scattered snow showers will continue Christmas Friday, favoring areas east of Lakes Erie and Ontario. This will persist into Saturday where significant accumulations will be possible.