Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, December 2

Pfizer and BioNTech say they’ve won permission Wednesday for emergency use of their COVID-19 vaccine in Britain, the world’s first coronavirus shot that’s backed by rigorous science — and a major step toward eventually ending the pandemic.

The move makes Britain one of the first countries to begin vaccinating its population as it tries to curb Europe’s deadliest COVID-19 outbreak.

In an email sent to staff members Tuesday, The University of Rochester Medical Center said it will begin postponing some nonessential surgeries amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

According to that email, The UR Medicine team is meeting on a daily basis to review scheduled surgeries and staffing. It says cases will only be postponed if doing so will not harm the patient.

The town of Irondequoit saw over 700 people drive through the opening of its new COVID-19 rapid testing site. It’s the first of four new locations opening across Monroe County for asymptomatic people to get a COVID-19 nasal swab.

Officials say 750 appointments were made for the first round of COVID-19 rapid testing at the Irondequoit Department of Public works facility.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is set to shorten the recommended length of quarantine after exposure to someone who is positive for COVID-19, as the virus rages across the nation.

According to a senior administration official, the new guidelines, which are set to be released as soon as Tuesday evening, will allow people who have come in contact to someone infected with the virus to resume normal activity after 10 days, or 7 days if they receive a negative test result.

Rochester police say two drivers involved in a crash near the intersection of Lake Avenue and Glendale Park were hospitalized Tuesday night.

Police say they got to the scene at 9:28 p.m., after a a northbound vehicle attempted to turn left at the intersection and was hit by a southbound vehicle. Investigators say both drivers have been taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A local auto dealership is giving away masks this week, for those who are running low on personal protective equipment.

Henderson Ford will hold a series of PPE giveaways on Tuesday, December 1 and Wednesday, December 2.

“ROC the Day” was created by The United Way 10 years ago. Their mission was to tap into Rochester’s giving community, and help nonprofits.

This year, “ROC the Day” raised $1,054,043 for local nonprofits, — $287,764 more than last year — a record breaking number in the event’s 10 year history. More than 10,000 individual donations were given to the over 500 participating organizations.

It doesn’t take a whole lot of snow to generate slick spots on area roads. This is precisely the case this morning. Barely an inch of snow has fallen in Rochester since last night, but the combination of that amount of snow and temperatures hovering just below freezing has made secondary, untreated, and elevated road surfaces a little dicey this morning. You’ll want to allow just a few extra minutes to brush the car off of that snow before that a.m. drive especially if your ride into work involves navigating those side roads.

Officially as of Midnight last night, Rochester recorded 0.7″ of snowfall. It remains to be seen whether or not we end up with one whole inch of new snowfall for the day today. It seems doubtful to me at this stage, but certainly not impossible. If we DON’T see that one whole inch of new snowfall by day’s end, then, well, we’re STILL waiting for that climatological benchmark to be achieved. To be sure, we’re overdue!

The lake enhanced flakes fade by early this afternoon, and as upper level Low pressure pulls away, we should see some breaks in the clouds and even a little sun before the day is out. The breeze will be brisk, and temperatures will top out close to 40° this afternoon.

Thursday looks dry. Rain and snow showers will be possible Friday. Models are trying to figure out the evolution of yet another storm system into the weekend, and it remains unclear if this is something that could impact the region or remain more of a New England issue. Stay tuned.