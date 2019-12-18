Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, December 18

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on all the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019.

A 46-year-old woman is dead after a two-car crash on Brooks Avenue in Rochester.

According to police, the crash happened around 7 p.m. on Tuesday. A car heading east on Brooks Avenue near Westfield Street, veered into the opposite lane and struck another car head on.

Tens of thousands of people across the country marched in support of impeachment Tuesday evening, from a demonstration through a rainy Times Square to handfuls of activists standing vigil in small towns around the country.

Liberal groups organized more than 600 events from Alaska to Florida, following a familiar model of mass protest that has come to define the left during the Trump administration. Some of the demonstrators were veterans of other marches, while others were like Glenn Conway of Holly Springs, North Carolina, who was attending his first political rally in 30 years,

The County’s Departmental of Environmental Services and Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo will unveil the new sign for the Jeffrey Farrell Memorial Way.

The sign will commemorate the renaming of the access road leading to the Monroe County Fleet Center. The new name of the road is in honor of Jeffrey Ferrell who was a member of the county’s division of pure waters and had passed away while working.

The unveiling of the sign will take place at 2 p.m. at the Monroe County Fleet Center.

Last week Rochester City School District officials and Rochester Teachers Association leaders expressed hope last that they could come to terms to help reduce or eliminate mid-yer staffing cuts.

However, RCSD Superintendent Terry Dade said Tuesday that those concessions are “highly unlikely” with a December 19 school board vote on the staffing reduction plan scheduled to take place.

Three Good Samaritans who assisted Rochester police officer Denny Wright when he was attacked in early October will be honored by city leaders.

Lydell Weatherspoon, Matt Ochs, and Ramique Hill will be honored by Mayor Lovely Warren and Rochester City Council Tuesday.

The three of them were credited with helping during the Peck Street incident on October 4 when officer Wright was stabbed multiple times.

The Salvation Army is asking for help with its Red Kettle Campaign.

It said that donations are down nearly 25% from last year. A spokesperson tells us there are five fewer days between Thanksgiving and Christmas this year and that is likely playing a role.

Frontier Field turf being replaced

On this snowy day, not many of us would think about growing grass. Except for the Rochester Red Wings.

The team is replacing the grass at the field. Crews starting to pay the turf on Monday even with the snow covering most of the ground. It’s been more than 10 years since the field was last replaced.

The Wings season begins in April, hopefully with warmer weather than today.

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for Orleans, Monroe & Wayne counties from 11 a.m. today to 7 a.m. Thursday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Wyoming county through 7 p.m. Wednesday.



The lake effect snow machine will be switched on today as pure arctic air is unleashed on the area on busy west northwest winds. This means mid-winter conditions and some times of tricky travel especially later this afternoon. Let’s break down how this unfolds:

MORNING: A cold front will be sliding through around daybreak. Temperatures will be in the 20s as gusty winds start to develop along and ahead of the front. Scattered bursts of snow are expected, but travel impacts are largely limited to areas dealing with snow showers and not widespread.