Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, December 16

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today's Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.

The City of Rochester’s Office of Public Integrity has cleared all city employees of any potential wrongdoing in connection to the death of Daniel Prude.

In a 48-page report released Tuesday (full document below), the city’s Office of Public Integrity found no employee “violated city or departmental policies or ethical standards.”

This Office of Public Integrity investigation was independent from ongoing investigations by Rochester City Council and the New York State Attorney General’s Office into Daniel Prude’s death, as well as an internal Rochester Police Department investigation — all of which remain ongoing.

A COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in the Rochester region, and local officials are hopeful that this will bring a new chapter in the community’s ongoing fight against the pandemic.

“This has been an incredibly long nine months for our community and nation, but today is a monumental day in our fight against the COVID 19 pandemic,” Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said. “Today is the day most of us will remember for the rest of our lives, because today is the day we can talk about the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine in our county.”

County Executive Bello was joined by Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza, URMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael Apostolakos and Rochester Regional Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert Mayo for a media briefing about the vaccine’s arrival locally.

Earlier Tuesday, a sign of progress against the pandemic as the COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Rochester and began being administered.

Later Tuesday, a sign that the coronavirus continues to surge locally, setting records for regional hospitalization rates.

Hundreds more U.S. hospitals geared up to vaccinate their workers Tuesday as federal regulators issued a positive review of a second COVID-19 vaccine needed to boost the nation’s largest vaccination campaign.

The Food and Drug Administration said its preliminary analysis confirmed the effectiveness and safety of the vaccine developed by Moderna and the National Institutes of Health, bringing it to the cusp of U.S. authorization.

The Newark Central School District is adopting a fully-remote learning schedule beginning Wednesday, as more students and staff members are forced to quarantine.

In a letter sent to parents Tuesday, the district said one staff member testing positive for COVID-19 at Lincoln School has led to the quarantine of 47 students and six other staff members at two other buildings.

The vaccine has arrived and a critical care nurse who has treated COVID-19 patients in hard-hit New York City became the first person in the state to receive the vaccine Monday as part of campaign to inoculate front-line health care workers.

On Wednesday at 5 p.m., News 8 will host a special coronavirus town hall and local experts will be taking your questions about the pandemic, the vaccine and its distribution.

The Rochester Red Wings will host a food drive to benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Rochester.

The event will start at 11 a.m. on Wednesday and go until 5 p.m. Donations can be dropped off at the Frontier Field VIP Parking Lot or at the team store.

Get the shovels and the plows ready as they will be needed later tonight into early Thursday. Rochester has yet to see it’s first 3 inch snowfall in 24 hours this season. That all changes with the approach of the first sizable Nor’easter of the season.

Today’s weather will be cold and dry providing ample opportunity prepare for the wide range of snowfall that the region will be experiencing later tonight into tomorrow morning. Do expect wind chills early in the day to be in the single digits at times. The sky will be cloudy. Outside of a stray flurry, the day will be dry.

Conditions will begin to deteriorate after sunset today. A developing storm system will spread a swatch of steady accumulating snowfall into the Southern Tier of New York after 5 p.m. The snow will spread north from there. By 10pm, that shield of snowfall will have arrived in Rochester and should start to accumulate. There are a number of factors in play still that still point to a large spread in snowfall totals. There is still a large spread and gradient in available moisture and associated snowfall amounts. All indications currently suggest that the “lion’s share” of the snow will fall in the central and southern Finger Lakes and Southern Tier with a sharp “drop-off” in snowfall tallies just north of the Thruway due to stubborn dry air. Here’s how we see things:

ROCHESTER AREA: Questions remain on how much of a fight dry air puts up before we’re able to saturate the atmosphere. It’s entirely possible we see a fairly large gradient in snowfall amounts for those who live on the north side vs. the south side. The general rule of thumb with this storm is this: South is snowier. We anticipate 3 to 5 inches of snowfall for the Rochester metro. Very cold air will lead to high snow ratios and a fluffy snow that accumulates easily. Shovels will be needed early Thursday.

FINGER LAKES: Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for Ontario and Yates counties. Snowfall tallies will be on the order of 5 to 8 inches especially from a Dansville to Naples to Penn Yan line.

SOUTHERN TIER: Congratulations, you’re the big winner. A swath of 8-12″ is likely with parts of the area closer to the PA state line exceeding a foot of snow.

Most of this snow will fall overnight Wednesday and into early Thursday with only minimal lake enhancement keeping flakes in the are through Thursday afternoon.

WORTH MENTIONING: A slight shift in the track of the storm in addition to the quantity of the dry air in place and how much “banding” takes place to the south of Rochester would mean a swing in how the snowfall projections play out. I would start preparing now for a snowy Thursday morning commute with the entire area likely covered in white to some extent. There is still a path to a large gradient in snowfall tallies from south to north. Seeing exactly where that lines up is the question. In all likelihood, it is the central and southern Finger Lakes that see the most snow. We encourage you to follow along with us for further updates as more data comes in later today.