Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, December 11

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are all the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019.

Parents students and teachers filled the room at the Board of Education central office Tuesday night, with over 60 people addressing the district’s finance committee.

“They’re combing 4 positions into one and at a low performing school like 43…..it’s not gonna be good when the school year ends and you see the test results,” said Zondrea Clark, a parent in the school district.

RCSD board vice president said they have no choice at this point.

Members of the First Unitarian Church of Rochester joined Monroe County legislators in their chambers Tuesday evening to demand they repeal legislation that became law just last week.

That law makes it illegal to annoy first responders and could result in jail time.

Those opposed believe it will disproportionately impact communities of color arguing the law is the result of the too little diversity in the legislature.

Teachers in the Rush Henrietta School District have gone more than 160 days on an expired contract.

They gathered at the school board meeting on Tuesday night, asking the board to put pressure on the administration to help settle a new contract.

The main points of concern — salary, benefits and time management.

The Rochester man convicted of shooting and killing a man is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday.

33-year-old Jaquan Moore was convicted of murder and criminal possession of a weapon for the death of Amos Harring.

The Monroe County Legislature has approved outgoing County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo’s final budget.

The $1.3 billion spending plan includes her second consecutive tax cut.

The Willow Domestic Violence Center and local police department will hold a press conference on their Purple Box Campaign on Wednesday.

The center will collect toys that were donated during the campaign.

Please watch your footing this morning as there is a layer of black ice underneath the freshly fallen snow this morning.

Today’s weather story, outside of the air that has us shivering area wide, is the lake snow that some will have to deal with throughout the day. The plume of Lake Erie snow will put down several inches of lake effect snow across Orleans, Genesee, and Wyoming counties. The band of snow may make travel tricky at times even in Rochester as a cold front associated with an area of Low pressure to our north slides across the region this afternoon. This will mean a minor accumulation for some, but some impacts on your afternoon travel especially for secondary, untreated and elevated road surfaces.