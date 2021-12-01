Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, December 1

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

The first county state of emergency was issued back in March 2020 as the pandemic was just getting started locally and abroad. On Tuesday, rising COVID-19 hospitalizations marked the second.

Bello said he proclaimed the state of emergency to give the county more flexibility to counter the latest surge of COVID-19, but added that there would be no sweeping mandates issued.

Bello said phase one of the approach would include the implementation of preventative measures, opposed to mandates seen earlier in the pandemic, or elsewhere currently in New York state.

Some of these preventative measures include mask requirements in county buildings, and other common mitigation efforts like encouraging masking in public, social distancing, hand washing.

Bello said phase one of the state of emergency will include the following measures:

A facemask requirement in all county operated facilities for both county employees and members of the public.

Reinstating a work from home policy for Monroe County employees who are able to do so.

Encouraging local governments, public and private sector employers to follow suit by instituting masking requirements for their employees who work in close contact with other individuals, and allow employees who can work from home to do so.

WHO officials said Monday that the global risk from the omicron variant is “very high” based on the early evidence, saying the mutated coronavirus could lead to surges with “severe consequences.”

Warren’s resignation, part of a plea deal she agreed to last month, takes effect at 11:59 p.m. December 1, at which time Deputy Mayor James Smith will be sworn in as acting mayor.

Mayor-elect, and current City Councilman, Malik Evans, will be sworn in on January 1, 2022, after handedly defeating Warren in June’s Democratic primary.

Warren was the first woman to become Rochester mayor, and the city’s youngest mayor in modern times. She was born and raised in the city’s 19th Ward Neighborhood.

Warren and two assistants —Albert Jones Jr. and Rosiland Brooks-Harris— were accused of using a PAC to get around donation limits during her 2017 campaign. They each faced two charges; scheme to defraud in the first degree, and violation of election law — both of which are class E felonies.

After Warren’s guilty plea in October, she posted on Facebook that she is “leaving the past behind and looking forward to a brighter future.

A Rochester man on parole after a Manslaughter conviction was arrested Tuesday in connection with a quadruple shooting that left two people dead in September.

Two of the victims, 35-year-old Jimmy Jones and 23-year-old Sharif Clark, did not survive. A man in his 30s was left with what police called “life altering” injuries.

Gordon was charged with multiple counts of Murder, Assault, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon. He is scheduled to be arraigned later this morning.

As Rochester nears 80 homicides this year, News 8 sat down with Rochester Police Interim Chief David Smith to hear about the department’s efforts to control the ongoing violence.

Smith called the increase in crime “frustrating” and something his officers “all take personally.”

Interim Police Chief David Smith: “A big part of what we’ve been doing started under Chief Sullivan, is targeting known violent offenders, folks that we know have a violent past or are currently wanted for violent crimes and to get them off the street, the idea being if they have a warrant for an assault, they’re probably out doing other assaults, waiting for that warrant to be served. And what we also want to avoid is blanketing a neighborhood. It’s old-fashioned police work that just…it’s not the time and place for it. First of all, we don’t have the resources for it and second of all, we really want to avoid writing tickets to Joe Tax Payer who is going into work just because there happened to be shots fired down his street. What we want to do is to get the person who fired the shots down his street, rather than everyone in the whole neighborhood.”

Investigators are working to identify the occupants of a Honda Civic that crashed into a family home near Norton Street around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday.

It was discovered that the vehicle left the roadway for unknown reasons. The house was vacant at the time of the crash.

Officials say the occupants of the Honda fled the scene on food immidetetly after the incident.

The occupants have not been located. An investigation into this crash continues.

In an unusual open to December, weather in Rochester is expected to be warm from Wednesday into Friday with some spots of rain throughout the three days. Temperatures will start at low 40s and reach upper 50s.

The Weekend: Snow will make its comeback in moderate to high amounts beginning on Saturday. Snow showers will turn into thicker downpours Sunday with Monday expected to have the heaviest snow.