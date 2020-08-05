Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, August 5

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, August 5, 2020.

The school plans for reopening the Rochester City School District include a hybrid plan, one that would see some students in school part of the week, and at home online for the rest of the week, while other grades would be online only.

In a letter to teachers Tuesday, Union President Adam Urbanski says that plan is a no-go for him, and doesn’t want a student to step foot into a classroom in September until the arrangement improves.

Burkes Grill in Webster is one of 11 New York bars and restuarants that had their liquor license suspended after violating pandemic related executive orders.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said that these businesses face fines up to $10,000 per violation, but ‘egregious violations’ can result in the immediate suspension of the bar or restaurant’s liquor license.

Frustrated Senate Republicans re-upped their complaints that Democratic negotiators are taking too hard a line in talks on a sweeping coronavirus relief bill, but an afternoon negotiating session brought at least modest concessions from both sides, even as an agreement appears far off.

Top Democrats emerged from a 90-minute meeting Tuesday with Trump administration officials to declare more progress. The Trump team agreed with that assessment and highlighted its offer to extend a moratorium on evictions from federally subsidized housing through the end of the year.

Rochester police are investigating after a man was found dead with a gunshot wound on the city’s northeast side Tuesday. Officers responded to Wabash Street, near North Goodman, around 1:30 p.m.

Police say officers received a walk-up for a male in his 30s with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, officials say.

The Willow Domestic Violence Center is formally partnering with the organization Deaf Ignite. The center said this collaboration will provide more resources for deaf victims of domestic violence.

The Greater Rochester area is home to the largest deaf population per capita and a recent study reveals that deaf individuals are 150% more likely to fall victim to domestic violence.

The honey bee continues to struggle as environmental stressors are growing. Experts say that it is vital to keep a strong bee population in order to sustain a high-quality food production to feed a growing human population.

The Rochester Regional Health Sustainability department is working to help support the bee population by expanding hives to all their hospitals.

Much more comfortable weather is ahead for the day today with at least a mix of clouds and sunshine. This morning the air is cool enough in comparison to the lake water such that there are a few lake effect rain showers making their way into areas south of Rochester off of Lake Erie. There’s also a band of lake effect clouds and showers over Lake Ontario which early today may be capable of producing a waterspout or two. August. ‘Tis the season!

As High pressure moves in we have the stage set for a pleasant remainder of the workweek with no shortage of sunshine heading through the weekend. We can also expect day to day warming.