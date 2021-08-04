Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, August 4

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021.

The Rochester Police Department is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on the southside of the City of Rochester on Wednesday.

According to RPD, officials responded to the 300 block of Genesee Street around 1 a.m. and found two motorcycles on opposite sides of the Road. One man was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man suffered minor injuries. Officers say another another car was involved in the fatal crash.

The Biden administration will announce a new 60-day eviction moratorium that would protect areas where 90% of the U.S. population lives, according to three people familiar with the plans who insisted on anonymity to discuss the forthcoming announcement.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified a legal authority for a new and different moratorium that would be for areas with high and substantial increases in COVID-19 infections.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, including former and current state employees, in violation of both federal and state law, according to New York Attorney General Letitia James who announced the findings of her office’s investigation into the governor Tuesday.

The nearly five-month investigation, conducted by two outside lawyers who spoke to 179 people, found that the Cuomo administration was a “hostile work environment” and that it was “rife with fear and intimidation.”

Lux Lounge and Radio Social are among the latest in a slew of Rochester-based businesses and organizations to update COVID-19 guidance Monday, after the Centers for Disease Control listed Monroe County as a “substantial” COVID-19 transmission zone.

Beginning Friday, August 6, Lux will require all customers to show proof of vaccination at the door. Radio Social announced a similar measure on Facebook Tuesday.

Wegmans updated its masking policy Tuesday, in light of changing guidance from the Centers for Disease Control as well as state and local governments.

Effective immediately, all customers regardless of vaccination status will be strongly encouraged to wear masks while shopping. All employees will be required to wear masks.

In our Family First segment: how does a four day work week sound to you?

Having an extra day off could mean more time spent with your family and one local business owner says he believes it’s important for mental health.

PepsiCo will sell Tropicana and other juices to a private equity firm in a $3.3 billion deal.

The New York drink and snack company will keep a 39% non-controlling stake in a newly formed joint venture in the deal with PAI Partners.

The sale reflects the industry’s uncertainty about demand for fruit juice as consumers look for healthier options with less sugar, said Howard Telford, head of soft drinks at Euromonitor International, a market research firm.

Spirit Airlines canceled nearly half its schedule for Tuesday, the third straight day of extremely high cancellation numbers at the budget airline.

By early afternoon, the low-cost carrier had canceled about 320 flights, or 47% of its schedule, according to the FlightAware tracking service. In addition, dozens more flights were late. The blame appeared to lie at least partly with a technology outage affecting crew scheduling.

Early August doesn’t get much better than this. Afternoon high temperatures have been hanging in the 70s for the last week. We break that trend today with highs in the 80s and that lasts well into August.

Return flow with higher moisture content will result in steadily increasing levels of humidity over the next several days. At least initially, this buys us a window where humidity levels still remain relatively under control. Temperatures Wednesday touch 80 under partly cloudy skies. We’re in the low 80s and partly cloudy Thursday, both days featuring only the slimmest of chances for a shower. Both humidity and warmth start to take a firmer grip on our forecast by Friday and into the weekend, adding more of that prototypical summer-like feel we’ve been missing.

I could see a few afternoon storms firing both Saturday and Sunday, but large chunks of the weekend will simply be warm, muggy and dry. Heat surges further into early next week with highs in the lower 90s by Monday.

This will mark a pattern shift that looks like it has some legs to it. The foreseeable future as we dive deeper into August looks like it wants to run warm.