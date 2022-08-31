ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

A 15-year-old Rochester boy was hospitalized Tuesday following a shooting on Ringle Street.

Police were called to the area shortly before 7:00 p.m. Officers found the teenager, who had been shot at least once. Investigators say he was taken to URMC in critical, but stable condition.

There are no suspects in custody at this time. Anyone with further info is asked to call 911.

After over two years in business, Sticky Soul & BBQ has closed. The restaurant opened in the original location of Sticky Lips on February 20, 2020.

The owner of the building, Howard Nielsen, confirmed that the restaurant closed over the weekend. A sign on the building said that Sticky Soul was scheduled to close on September 5. According to Nielsen, the current owner of the restaurant ran out of money and closed the business ahead of schedule.

Nielsen, who owns the Sticky Lips brand, is owner of the plaza at the intersection of Culver and Atlantic, and was the owner of the Sticky Soul & BBQ restaurant. He says he sold that restaurant to Trish Gallagher in October of 2021. The Henrietta location will remain open.

Ahead of the Culver Road store’s opening in December of 2019, Gallagher was called the “food creator” for Sticky Soul & BBQ.

Nielsen originally brought the restaurant back in 2020 because of calls of support from the neighborhood, he said. He further added in 2020 and over the phone today that he believed that the menu — what he loosely described as barbeque with Jamaican and “soul” flavor — would be “good for the neighborhood.”

He attributes a lot of the difficulty to being caught during waves of the pandemic. As dining rooms were allowed to be reopened, he said that the restaurant was “unable to find new business.”

“We weren’t able to capture the magic that happened,” Nielsen said.

A 56-year-old man from Gates smashed his car into the side of a building near Emerson Street before being arrested for DWI early morning Wednesday.

Authorities say officers were led to the 800 block of Emerson Street just before 1 a.m. for the report of a car into a building. Once at the location, they found a single vehicle had struck the building and caused minor damage to the exterior.

Investigators were able to locate a Gates resident and identified him as the driver of the vehicle. He was not injured in the incident and was later charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

A former Roberts Wesleyan College student is suing the school over the way her rape investigation was handled.

The complainant, “Jane Doe,” claims the Christian college violated Title IX after she was raped on campus last fall.

In the complaint, attorneys for Doe say she was in her senior year, studying to become a teacher, when she made plans to watch TV with a male student on October 26, 2021. That student had a room to himself on campus because he was a resident assistant employed by the college.

Doe says she was raped that night by that RA.

She is suing the college, however, because of what she says happened next.

According to court documents, Doe reported the rape allegations to her resident advisor and the college’s resident director within 24 hours. She also brought her resident assistant to a meeting with the college’s Title IX coordinator, Monika Robertson, where she says she expected to learn more about the next steps she should take.

Instead, Doe and her resident advisor both told investigators the meeting was confusing and vague, saying Robertson at one point told Doe she could abandon the Title IX process and instead reach a “beautiful reconciliation,” with her alleged rapist, “where both parties agree.” Court documents say Doe’s resident assistant found that statement to be “misleading.”

According to those same court documents, Doe told Robertson not to take any action until Doe could speak with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office about her options. Despite those instructions, Robertson told Doe’s alleged rapist about the accusation the next day.

Doe’s alleged rapist then reached out to her to ask about the accusations, “further traumatizing Ms. Doe and causing her significant emotional distress.”

Court documents accuse the alleged rapist of taking this opportunity to meet with friends, who he would later identify as witnesses, and create “one, very consistent, and fabricated account of what occurred” before he was ever contacted by police.

According to the complaint, when Doe attempted to meet with Robertson soon afterward to talk about why Robertson told her alleged rapist about the accusations, Robertson would not allow Doe to bring another staff member to support her in the meeting. She also said if Doe came in for a meeting, her alleged rapist would have to be present in the meeting as well.

Doe’s attorney says it does not state anywhere in the college’s policy that an accused rapist must be present in such meetings with an alleged victim. That “threat,” she says, discouraged Doe from pursuing any more meetings with Robertson.

The complaint goes on to say Doe had to move back home for the second semester of her senior year, since Roberts Wesleyan College failed to address her fear of living near her alleged rapist.

According to the complaint, Doe was diagnosed with PTSD after the incident. She formally filed a Title IX complaint on December 13.

The accused rapist was not charged with a violation of college policy until June of 2022, after he had graduated and could no longer be held accountable by the college. He was found “not responsible,” despite “clearly articulating a lack of affirmative consent” on the night of the alleged rape in that hearing. The details of that hearing can be found on page 16 of 29 in the complaint embedded below.

In the lawsuit against Roberts Wesleyan, Doe’s attorneys accuse the college of:

Immediately disclosing, to her rapist, the fact of Jane Doe’s meeting with Roberts Title IX staff, providing him notice of her intent to file a report against him before police had an opportunity to interview him about the assault.

Failing to provide Jane Doe with an accommodation that could allow her to participate fully in the investigation process given her disabling PTSD resulting from her assault.

Knowingly distributing statements about Jane Doe’s prior sexual history despite the information being protected from disclosure by “Rape Shield” protections.

Failing to respond to her report her rapist violated the College’s no contact order.

Failing to complete its investigation into Jane Doe’s complaint prior to her and her rapist’s graduation from Roberts.

Failing to hold a hearing regarding Ms. Doe’s complaint prior to her and her rapist’s graduation from Roberts.

Failing to employ individuals competent and prepared for the highly sensitive task of Title IX Coordinator whilst simultaneously encouraging students to seek the Title IX Coordinator’s assistance if sexually assaulted.

Roberts Wesleyan College sent News 8 a statement in response to inquiries about the lawsuit. It reads in part: “Roberts Wesleyan College has a zero-tolerance policy for sexual misconduct, harassment and discrimination. We take these matters seriously and are committed to protecting the safety and wellbeing of our students and our campus community.”

Jury selection began Monday in the trial of the Brighton husband charged with murdering his wife back in 1982. James Krauseneck is accused of killing his wife, Cathleen, with an axe, a count of second-degree murder.

The District Attorney’s office says they have 12 jurors and one alternate set to go. The remaining three alternates will be picked Wednesday.

On February 19, 1982, on Del Rio Drive in Brighton, 29-year-old Cathleen Krausenneck was found murdered, with an axe to the back of her skull in her bedroom. The case is still unsolved over 40 years later.

Edward Laraby — a convicted murderer — was living just five minutes away from the house at the time. He penned a letter, confessing to killing Cathleen before he died in prison.

A memo pad discovered in 1986 said the medical examiner had indicated two potential times of death, between 6:55 a.m. and 8:55 a.m.— contradicting what the prosecution said. They stated the murder happened before 6:30 a.m.

Revisiting the case with new technology in 2015, the Brighton Police Department came to the opinion that the killing happened before 6:30 a.m., while pathologists felt otherwise.

James said he left the house for work at 6:30 a.m.— yet, the body temperature of Cathleen indicated her time of death could have been before then, while James was still home.

Brighton Police said in 2019— they don’t have evidence that anyone other than James was ever at the scene.

“I believe the timeline will put Jim Krauseneck at home in the house during the commission of the crime. I believe there was no outside party in that house during the commission of that crime,” said Police Chief David Catholdi at the time.

Officials say hundreds, if not thousands of hours have gone into this case. The fate of James Krauseneck is now in the hands of 12 strangers in court. The trial is expected to take about a month.

After most of the region cashed in on half an inch or more of rain Tuesday, flora is breathing a sigh of relief. August will be the only month of summer that finishes with a surplus of rainfall.