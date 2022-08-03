ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

Authorities are actively searching for the driver who left a 19-year-old bicyclist with life-threatening injuries after a hit-and-run on Lake Avenue Wednesday overnight.

According to police, officers were led to the area of Lake Avenue and Burley Road just after midnight for the report of a bicyclist struck by a motor vehicle. Once at the scene, they located a 19-year-old from Rochester and quickly transported him to a nearby hospital with critical injuries.

Investigators say the victim was traveling southbound on Lake Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle. The driver of the car did not remain on the scene, police say.

This hit-and-run investigation is currently ongoing. Anyone with more info is asked to dial 911.

A motorcyclist was hospitalized after colliding with a flatbed truck overnight in the area of Ridgeway Avenue Wednesday.

According to authorities, officers responded to Ridgeway Avenue and Mt Read Boulevard around 5:50 a.m. for the report of an accident between a flatbed truck and a motorcycle.

Investigators learned that a flatbed truck was traveling westbound on Ridgeway Avenue when the two came to a crash on Mt Read Boulevard.

The man riding the motorcycle was transported to Strong Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the driver of the truck, a male in his 20s, was not injured.

Rochester police has blocked off the Ridgeway Avenue bridge pending an investigation. Traffic will not be able to travel east or west on Ridgeway Avenue for the next hour.

Authorities continue to work on determining what led to the crash.

‘National Night Out’ is a community-building campaign that promotes police partnerships with neighborhoods across the U.S. — with the goal of making things safer and increasing positive visibility. Several locations across the city, including the Lake Section, the Genesee Section, the Goodman Section, and the Clinton Section, all took part.

Mayor Malik Evans at La Marketa on North Clinton said National Night Out gives people and police the chance to connect.

“Have some fun with the neighborhoods, I mean we have a dunk booth here, food, music — this is in every quadrant of the city,” he said.

Just a fortnight ago, Evans declared a gun violence emergency in Rochester, a prime focus is this area of North Clinton Ave. In less than a week, three people were killed around here, shot to death.

Evans says this is a preventative measure.

“To bring out darkness, you have to bring in light. And what we have here is light. We’re bringing in law enforcement, we’re bringing the community together,” he said.

Police Chief David Smith says after the tragic loss of Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz, this is exactly what those in the ranks needed. Smith says for help solving crimes, it starts here.

Brianna Milon is with Action for a Better Community. The organization provides educational, medical, and other resources to those in need. She says whoever is here right now, it matters.

“We should all be fighting for these people who are hurt and on these streets, every day and they really need our support,” said Milon.

Evans says he’ll use whatever tool he can — even on occasions like this — to help end violence on these streets. “Obviously, we’re making progress every day,” says Evans.

Starting next year, travelers will need more than a standard driver’s license to be able to fly in the United States.

The Transportation Security Administration will instead require what’s known as “REAL ID”s or enhanced IDs. To card-holders, REAL IDs look like standard ID cards, but they are marked with a star or American flag in the corner.

To help explain the change, Commissioner of the New York State DMV Mark Schroeder joined Monroe County Clerk Jamie Romeo at Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport Tuesday morning.

He said congress passed the law back in 2005 in order to improve airport security after 9/11.

“There was a commission and the commission came up with rules and guidelines and that is when the Real ID began,” Schroeder said. “So now this is a culmination of us trying to make it very safe for New Yorkers and people in the nation.”

REAL IDs will be required in place of driver’s licenses to board domestic flights and to enter some federal buildings and military bases.

For those attempting to fly domestically, a passport or other TSA-approved method of identification will still be accepted past the May 23 deadline.

Some residents have already started the process, stating that it’s relatively easy.

“It was really simple,” Rochester resident Lorraine Chandler said. “Just like going to get a regular license, nothing fancy.”

Romeo says that Monroe County residents hoping to use their state ID or driver’s license to fly should begin the REAL ID application progress as soon as possible, since it will be done by appointment only.

“The more security we have the better and the easier it is to move around through the airport and get through security on the other side easier,” resident T.M. Rao said. “That’s definitely a good thing.”

To learn more about REAL ID, click here.

Amazon employees can now pursue a bachelor’s degree at SUNY Brockport for free, company officials announced Tuesday.

In a bid to provide higher education to hourly employees, Amazon will cover the cost of tuition and other fees for qualifying employees who get accepted into the local college.

“This important partnership provides access to an outstanding Brockport education for those that wish to begin — or continue — their higher education journey,” said Brockport President Heidi Macpherson. “We look forward to Amazon employees joining our inclusive learning community.”

Effective immediately, Amazon employees can now pursue any of the college’s undergraduate programs at a fraction of the cost, whether starting a college career or finishing a degree.

Amazon has invested $1.2 billion to upskill more than 300,000 employees by 2025 to help move them into higher-paying, in-demand jobs, according to officials.

“Monroe County’s economy and future just got brighter — as more of our residents now have the ability to go to college without worrying about how they’ll pay for it,” Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said. “Thank you to Amazon and SUNY Brockport for working together to educate and enrich the lives of our neighbors.”

Those interested can apply by visiting this link on the college’s portal.

We have a “dry heat” afternoon as temperatures today jump out of the 50s and get to the low 90s. Humidity increases tonight. Temperatures stay warm and we’ll only bottom out in the middle 70s.