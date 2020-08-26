Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, August 26

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020.

Kenosha Police say 3 people were shot, 2 fatally, during protests in Wisconsin over the shooting of Jacob Blake by a police officer.

Blake is paralyzed, and it would “take a miracle” for him to walk again, his family’s attorney said Tuesday, while calling for the officer who opened fire to be arrested and others involved to lose their jobs.

The shooting of Blake on Sunday in Kenosha — apparently in the back while three of his children looked on — was captured on cellphone video and ignited new protests over racial injustice in several cities, coming just three months after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police touched off a wider reckoning on race.

Police say four men, all city residents, were hit when multiple gunshots were fired on Flower Street around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday. A vehicle was also hit.

Two of the men shot, a 24-year-old and a 21-year-old were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital by ambulance and the other two were taken to Rochester General Hospital by a private vehicle. The 24-year-old was shot in his upper body, the 21-year-old and the 29-year-old in their lower torso, and the 23-year-old sustained a wound to his extremity.

The woman involved in a crash that left two young children seriously injured last summer in Gates was sentenced Tuesday.

Letoya Palmo, 29, previously pleaded guilty to all charges, including assault and reckless endangerment. Tuesday Palmo was sentenced to two and half years in prison and three years of post-release supervision.

MORE | Father of kids injured in Gates crash on plea deal: ‘She deserved more time’

The Rochester Police Department is investigating after a car crashed into a house on Arnett Boulevard in Rochester.

Officers said it all started when they responded to West Main Street for the report of gunshots fired. While investigating, officers attempted to stop a car leaving the scene, but the drive fled from the traffic stop. The driver ended up crashing into the porch of a vacant home.

Hopefully you had a chance to soak up a good night’s sleep last night as you may not have the same opportunity later tonight.

Before that happens, Wednesday looks like a stunner with a mixture of clouds and sunshine with high temperatures in the lower and middle 70s. Our weather takes a turn toward active again into tonight. The same cold front that has pushed south of us Tuesday will come back to “haunt us” as a warm front by later tonight. That warm front will likely ignite scattered showers and elevated thunderstorms. A few of these could be loud and perhaps strong, but the severe weather threat appears limited.

Thursday presents another tricky forecast. Ongoing morning showers and storms are expected to give way to a dry window into the early afternoon. This could allow the atmosphere to recharge allowing for additional afternoon thunderstorms to form. At this early juncture, this second round looks to present the greatest risk for strong to severe storms and will need to be monitored closely.