Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, August 19

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020.

During a “Speak to Council” forum on Youtube, an overwhelming number of people Tuesday night asked City Council to put what will be a new Goodman Section Rochester Police substation on the chopping block, and re-invest into the community.

“I am here to compel you to vote ‘no’ on the funding of a police substation,” says Taurus Savant, City Resident.

In a statement Tuesday, the Rochester City School District Superintendent Dr. Lesli-Myers Small said the district will incur a 20% cut in State funding. This tallies a total loss of $128 million. Cuts in food and transportation funding are projected to be around $6 million.

This comes as the district is currently facing a budget gap for the 2021-22 school year which is projected at $74 million.

The countdown to the November election has begin and now the Monroe County Board of Elections is in need of polling sites.

Election officials say some traditionally used polling locations have declined to allow voting there this year due to the pandemic. Sites have to be at least 12,000 square feet and preferred to have separate entrance and exists with access to bathrooms an an open space to set up.

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell is endorsing Joe Biden, saying with him in the White House, “We will never doubt that he will stand with our friends and stand up to our adversaries — never the other way around.”

In taped remarks during the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday night, Powell sought to draw an implicit contrast between Biden and President Donald Trump, without naming Trump.

Gym owners say they’re both excited and frustrated as they’re learning about the reopening guidelines issued by Governor Andrew Cuomo. He announced that gyms can open Monday, August 24 under certain conditions.

The gyms must be inspected first by the Monroe County Health Department.

The United Way has been awarded a $4 million grant by the ESL Charitable Foundation.

The money will be used to fund emergency services and legal assistance. It will also provide community members with housing and access to basic needs.

“We know the pressure will happen right on our not-for-profits who are also experiencing revenue shortfall,” United Way President and CEO Jamie Saunders said. “It’s about all of us stepping up in big ways and ESL did just that.”

After President Donald Trump said he would pardon Susan B. Anthony for her crime of voting in 1872, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul said she was “deeply troubled.” Anthony is best known for her role in the movement to secure voting rights for women.

Trump said he would sign “a full and complete pardon” Tuesday, the 100-year anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which ensured women the right to vote. It’s also known as the Susan B. Anthony Amendment.

A hint of autumn in August is in store for the day today with temperatures starting out in the 50s giving way to highs to right around 70 degrees. A fresh breeze will blow out of the north and northeast. A waterspout or two is possible well east of here early in the day, otherwise look for a variably cloudy sky, and a stray lake effect rain shower also primarily well east of Rochester.

Sunshine will reign supreme from hilltop to lakeshore tomorrow, Friday, and Saturday. Temperatures will make a strong recovery with summer warmth returning. Expect highs into the 70s again tomorrow with the mercury jumping into the 80s

We’re getting closer to that time of year where our weather provides a little something for everyone, and you don’t have to wait long to see it change! Our next appreciable shot at rainfall looks to hold off until Sunday.