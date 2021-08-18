Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, August 18

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021.

A Rochester man who was hit by a vehicle Sunday evening has died.

Officers were called to the intersection of Brown Street and Broad Street in the city around 9:00 p.m. Sunday, where they found the 54-year-old man in the road.

Investigators say witnesses told them he’d been hit by a car that fled the scene. The man was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with serious injuries, and later died.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 911.

The CDC is now calling on those with moderate or severely compromised immune systems to get an additional COVID vaccine booster shot with the delta variant on the rise.

This is not only aimed at providing another layer of protection for the elderly but also those with HIV, AIDS, cancer, and transplant patients leading to weakened immune systems so they’re unable to build the necessary level of immunity to avoid becoming another breakthrough case.

More than 40% of those fully vaccinated but hospitalized in breakthrough Covid cases have been labeled to be immunocompromised. Organizers with the Rochester group Lifespan believe a third booster shot for people in this group will be key protection.

Governor Andrew Cuomo granted clemency to 10 people Tuesday, with his time in office winding down.

Cuomo announced his resignation last week, after a bombshell report from the New York Attorney General’s office accused him of sexually harassing multiple women.

His resignation is set to take effect Monday at 11:59 p.m. Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul will be sworn in as governor at 12:00 a.m. Tuesday.

“Today I’m proud to help fulfill government’s unique responsibility to harness the power of redemption, encourage those who have made mistakes to engage in meaningful rehabilitation, and empower everyone to work toward a better future for themselves and their families,” Cuomo said in a statement issued Tuesday. “These ten clemencies are another step on the long march towards a more fair, more just, more equitable, and more empathetic New York.”

COVID-19 does not discriminate, it can affect even the most healthy and active people. Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins found that out the hard way.

Dawkins was in the hospital for four days while battling COVID and experienced some of the worst symptoms of the virus.

“If there’s a checklist for it, it was everything. It was shortness of breath, it was the hot and cold, it was the cough, it was everything. Like the dehydration like all of the body stuff,” Dawkins said on Tuesday after practice.

The Bills opened training camp on July 28 and Dawkins was on the NFL’s Reserve/COVID list until last Thursday when the Bills activated him. He did not play in Friday’s preseason opener in Detroit but has returned to practice as he’s started working his way back.

The Rochester home owned by Mayor Lovely Warren and her husband Timothy Granison was put on the market this week.

“WALKING DISTANCE TO SAVOIA!!” reads the listing for the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home that was raided by federal investigators as part of a long-term drug investigation back in May.

The 66-year-old single family home on Woodman Park in the city is listed for $172,900. New York State Police searching the 1,743 square foot dwelling earlier this year found an unregistered handgun inside, leading to weapons and child endangerment charges against the mayor and her estranged husband.

Warren and Granison both pleaded not guilty to those charges.

Their former home includes a fireplace, central air, granite counters, a new stove, a one-year-old roof, and more.

News 8 reached out to the mayor’s office to ask about the home listing. “As any parent would do, Mayor Warren has made a decision in the best interest of her child to give her a fresh start within the city of Rochester,” City of Rochester Spokesperson Justin Roj wrote in a response email Tuesday.

Open house hours are scheduled for this Saturday and Sunday from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m.

Tropical downpours are starting to relax across the region tonight as storms push eastward. There will still be a few leftover showers around, but they’ll mainly be light.

Our attention quickly shifts to the remnants of Fred, a small core of heavy rain that is expected to track close to the NY/PA line to our south later Wednesday.

Such a track will likely keep bands of rain in the forecast for much of the area tomorrow, perhaps even a soaking rain. But given that track, the heaviest core will end up falling to our southeast for places like Ithaca and Binghamton.

While we’ll miss out on the heaviest totals locally, there could still be enough in parts of Livingston, Ontario and Yates county to justify at least some risk for flooding. This is particularly true given the heavy rain we’re seeing today.

Any additional westward shifts in expected track will increase our totals locally, which would get the Rochester area in on the heavier rain.

On the opposite side, any eastward nudges will lessen expected totals. It remains a fluid situation as we watch the remnants through the evening.

Rain will pull eastward Thursday, allowing us to back off a bit on rain chances Friday and into the weekend. Still a few showers and storms around, but coverage will be much lower.